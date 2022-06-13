Surrozen Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SZN-043 for Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis

SZN-043 is a novel hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein targeting ASGR1

First part of two-part Phase 1 trial starts in healthy volunteers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. ("Surrozen" or the "Company") SRZN, a clinical-stage company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in its two-part Phase 1 clinical trial for SZN-043 which is in development for the potential treatment of severe alcoholic hepatitis.

The Phase 1, randomized, single and multiple ascending dose study will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and activity of SZN-043. The first part of the trial will evaluate single doses of SZN-043 administered via intravenous injection or infusion in healthy volunteers, progressing from 3 mg through 30 mg. The second part will evaluate multiple ascending doses of SZN-043 for a period of four weeks in patients with a documented history of liver cirrhosis and a Child-Pugh score between 5 and 7 at the 2 highest dose levels tolerated in part 1. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and tolerability of SZN-043 and secondary outcomes include pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic markers as well as prevalence of Anti-Drug Antibodies (ADA).

"We are gaining momentum as a clinical organization with two studies now enrolling subjects, and both reaching the clinic ahead of schedule," said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. "Our team has remained diligently focused on applying our Wnt research and platforms while rapidly advancing these uniquely engineered antibodies. We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum with SZN-043 and SZN-1326, as well as our research- and discovery-stage programs."

Trudy Vanhove, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Surrozen, added: "Severe alcoholic hepatitis has a 30% mortality at 90 days and there remains a significant need for new acute treatment options for these patients. As a first step towards testing SZN-043 in severe AH patients, we are evaluating safety and pharmacokinetics of SZN-043 in healthy volunteers and patients with cirrhosis, a common feature in patients with severe AH. We will also be evaluating pharmacodynamic markers of Wnt activation, hepatocyte function and hepatocyte proliferation."

SZN-043 for Severe Alcoholic Hepatis

SZN-043 is the first development candidate using Surrozen's SWEETS™ technology which is designed to mimic the regenerative properties of the protein R-Spondin by enhancing Wnt signaling in a cell-targeted manner. In multiple preclinical animal models of liver injury and fibrosis, SZN-043 has been shown to selectively activate Wnt signaling in the liver, stimulate transient hepatocyte proliferation, improve liver function and reduce fibrosis with no treatment-related adverse effects observed in 4-week GLP toxicology evaluations in mice and NHPs. Surrozen is developing SZN-043 for severe liver diseases, initially focusing on severe alcoholic hepatitis. The first subject in the Phase 1 clinical study of SZN-043 was dosed in June, and the trial is posted to the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry here.

About Wnt Signaling

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen's platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

