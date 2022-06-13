Worldwide Polyester Staple Fiber Industry to 2027 - Featuring Huvis, Indorama and Reliance Industries Among Others

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyester staple fiber market reached a value of US$ 22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.95% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is made via polymerization of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and mono ethylene glycol (MEG) or recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle flakes. It is lightweight, resistant to light and available in a wide range of colors with different cut lengths. As it can withstand extreme climatic conditions and has remarkable resilience, PSF is widely used for spinning yarns, which are then knitted or weaved into non-woven fabrics. It is also utilized as a poly fiberfill in premium pillows, cushions, quilts, sofa, soft toys, jackets, and mattresses across the globe.



Significant growth in the real estate sector is positively influencing the need for luxury furniture. This represents one of the major factors propelling the market growth. It is further supported by the thriving construction industry wherein PSF is used in concrete to fill up cracks and enhance the overall quality of walls, tanks, tiles, blocks, and maintenance hole covers.

Apart from this, inflating disposable incomes and the escalating demand for sustainable and fast fashion are promoting the utilization of PSF in the textile industry. PSF is also used for making speaker felts, geotextiles, and wadding and as a filler for sound absorption. Moreover, it is employed in the manufacturing of high-quality and economical automotive textiles for roofs, airbags, trunk liners, carpet backing, glove boxes, door panels, safety belts, and sound insulation. The increasing production of light commercial vehicles is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global polyester staple fiber market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on origin, product and application.



Breakup by Origin:

Virgin

Recycled

Blended

Breakup by Product:

Solid

Hollow

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Home Furnishing

Apparel

Filtration

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa S.A.B. de C.V.), Bombay Dyeing, China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group), Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Huvis Corporation, Indorama Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd, Toray Industries Inc. and XINDA Corp.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global polyester staple fiber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyester staple fiber market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the origin?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polyester staple fiber market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Origin

6.1 Virgin

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Recycled

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Blended

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Solid

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hollow

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Home Furnishing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Apparel

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Filtration

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa S.A.B. de C.V.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Bombay Dyeing

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Huvis Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Indorama Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Reliance Industries Limited

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Toray Industries Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 XINDA Corp

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



