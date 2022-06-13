Oilfield Services Market Size to Surpass US$ 325800 million By 2028: Worldwide Industry Demand, Regional Overview, Trends Evaluation, Top Manufacture, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2028 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Oilfield Services Market" Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Oilfield Services industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Oilfield Services market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Oilfield Services market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Oilfield Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Scope of the Oilfield Services Market Report:

The oilfield services (or OFS) industry refers to all products and services associated with the oil and gas exploration and production process, include many technology-based services that are vital for successful field operations. Such services include locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling and formation evaluation, geological sciences, and many others.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Oilfield Services Market

This report focuses on global and United States Oilfield Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Oilfield Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ 220780 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 325800 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the review period.

Global Oilfield Services key players include Schlumberger, Halliburton, TechnipFMC, Baker Hughes (GE), Saipem, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Drilling Services is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Onshore, followed by Cereals and Offshore.

The Major Players in the Oilfield Services Market include: The research covers the current Oilfield Services market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

TechnipFMC

COSL

Archer

Expro

Trican Well Service

Basic Energy Services

Nabors

Pioneer Energy Services

Saipem

Patterson-UTI

Liberty Oilfield Services

Helmerich & Payne

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services

Welltec

Transocean

Petrofrac

RPC

AlMansoori

ADES

Eurasia Drilling

KCA Deutag

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Drilling Services

Workover & Completion Services

Production Services

Processing & Separation Services

Geophysical Services

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Onshore

Offshore

The Oilfield Services Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Oilfield Services business, the date to enter into the Oilfield Services market, Oilfield Services product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Oilfield Services?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Oilfield Services? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Oilfield Services Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Oilfield Services market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Oilfield Services Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Oilfield Services market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Estimated Year: 2022

2022 Oilfield Services Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Oilfield Services market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

