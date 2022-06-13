Global Sleepwear Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleepwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sleepwear market reached a value of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.65% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Sleepwear refers to the comfortable garments worn for relaxing and sleeping. They are usually worn indoors and are manufactured using breathable and light materials, such as cotton, wool, rayon, polyester and satin, that promote deep and sound sleep. Some of the commonly available sleepwear include t-shirts, shorts, nightdresses, nightgowns, vests, camisoles, leggings, capris and pajamas, that are styled in a wide variety of designs, sizes and patterns for men, women and children. Sleepwear can aid in maintaining body temperatures, providing protection against cold and warm climates, enhancing hygiene and comfort and improving the quality of sleep.
Sleepwear Market Trends:
Significant growth in the apparel industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of organized retail channels is providing a thrust to the market growth. Product manufacturers and vendors are widely utilizing e-commerce platforms to provide premium-quality branded sleepwear and loungewear to the consumers with enhanced convenience.
Manufacturers are also engaging in aggressive promotional activities and celebrity collaborations through social media platforms to reach a wider consumer base and create enhanced brand awareness. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of sleepwear using stretchable and quick-drying fabrics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
These novel apparels are produced using sustainable materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices that generate minimal waste and carbon footprint. In line with this, the rising demand for bridal and comfortable plus-size sleepwear is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the increasing female workforce participation, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sleepwear market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, material, distribution channel and end user.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Top Wear
- Bottom Wear
- Night Dresses and Gowns
- Sleepwear Set
Breakup by Material:
- Cotton
- Wool
- Silk
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Stores
- Discount Stores
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AEO Management Co., Calvin Klein Inc. (PVH Corp.), Hanesbrands Inc., Hanky Panky Ltd., Harrods Limited, Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nasty Gal Inc. (Boohoo Group plc), Saks Fifth Avenue (Hudson's Bay Company), Selfridges & Co., Under Armour Inc. and Victoria's Secret (L Brands).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global sleepwear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sleepwear market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global sleepwear market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Sleepwear Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Top Wear
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Bottom Wear
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Night Dresses and Gowns
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Sleepwear Set
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Cotton
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wool
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Silk
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Discount Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Men
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Women
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Kids
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AEO Management Co.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Calvin Klein Inc. (PVH Corp.)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Hanesbrands Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Hanky Panky Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Harrods Limited
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Jockey International Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Marks and Spencer Group plc
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Nasty Gal Inc. (Boohoo Group plc)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Saks Fifth Avenue (Hudson's Bay Company)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Selfridges & Co.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Under Armour Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Victoria's Secret (L Brands)
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdv1b3
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.