Innovative Designs Distributorship Expansion

Pittsburgh, PA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. IVDN has been contacted by and entered into negotiations with several companies interested in becoming a licensed distributor of its Insultex House Wrap®. The interested parties would add the following states to the current territories already in place: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New York, and West Virginia. Innovative Designs Inc. CEO, Joseph Riccelli, commented, "Adding these new distributors would increase our coverage in the contiguous U.S. to 30%. Our goal has always been to eventually have distributorship coverage in all the key areas across the United States. These additional distributors will be positioned in locations where homebuilders and contractors are in abundance. Our expectations are a substantial increase in revenue as these new distributors come onboard."
About Innovative Designs Inc.
Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com.
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.
Joseph Riccelli
412-799-0350
joer@idigear.com
