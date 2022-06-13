OTC Markets Group Welcomes WVS Financial Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced WVS Financial Corp. WVFC, the parent holding company of West View Savings Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. WVS Financial Corp. previously traded on NASDAQ.



WVS Financial Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WVFC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market enables U.S. regional and community banks to lower the cost and complexity of being a public company. Through streamlined market standards tailored for banks, OTCQX provides transparent trading, visibility and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Boenning & Scattergood acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

David J. Bursic, President and Chief Executive Officer of WVS Financial, stated, "We are very pleased to announce that our shares will be trading on the OTCQX Best Market. This move ensures that our shareholders will continue to have a strong platform for trading and liquidity following our voluntary delisting from Nasdaq. We believe the that the expense reduction inherent in delisting and deregistration from reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission will benefit the Company and its shareholders and serve to maximize the long term value of the Company."

About WVS Financial Corp.

WVS Financial Corp. (WVS or the "Company") is the parent holding company of West View Savings Bank ("West View" or the "Savings Bank"). The Company was organized in July 1993 as a Pennsylvania-chartered unitary bank holding company and acquired 100% of the common stock of the Savings Bank in November 1993.

West View Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured stock savings bank conducting business from five offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh. The Savings Bank converted from the mutual to the stock form of ownership in November 1993. The Savings Bank commenced operations in 1908.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com