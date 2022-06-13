Prop Trading Firm SurgeTrader Expands Profit Withdrawal Options for Traders

NAPLES, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continuing efforts to offer its community of global traders the best trading experience, leading U.S.-based prop trading firm SurgeTrader has enabled its profitable traders to withdraw their money in whatever way is most convenient to them.
SurgeTrader offers traders the opportunity to receive capital allocations in real money, funded accounts. Upon meeting the criteria for a funded account, traders keep 75% of the profits they earn thereafter. Now, SurgeTraders can choose to withdraw those profits in up to 13 different fiat currencies by bank wire, ACH transfer, PayPal, Revolut, Payoneer, TransferWise, Mercury and Brex and also in cryptocurrencies via Coinbase. The process is swift, with traders receiving their withdrawals typically in 1-3 business days.
SurgeTrader's Chief Marketing Officer Garrett Hollander notes that "Successful traders have put in the time and hard work and developed the discipline to turn a consistent profit in the markets for themselves and for SurgeTrader. We feel strongly that our traders' successes should be met with fast service and a flexible program to deliver those trading profits in the most convenient and expedient ways possible." Hollander continues, "That's why we've implemented the widest array of withdrawal options for our traders. After all, they've earned it, and they deserve easy, quick access to their profits by any disbursement method that suits them best."
About SurgeTrader:
SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader-funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.
