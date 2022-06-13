Apollo Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. ((TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, FSE:6ZF0)) ("Apollo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2022 (the "Meeting").

All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated April 29, 2022, were elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Thomas Peregoodoff 56,228,229 99.99% 5,000 0.01% Andrew Bowering 56,221,229 99.98% 12,000 0.02% Simon Clarke 56,220,229 99.98% 13,000 0.02% Sean Bromley 50,159,401 89.20% 6,073,828 10.80% Steven Thomas 56,204,001 99.95% 29,228 0.05% Jocelyn Thompson 56,204,001 99.95% 29,228 0.05% Collette Brown-Rodriguez 56,205,001 99.95% 28,228 0.05%



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the company also approved:

the re-appointment of Davison & Company LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and

the Company's amended and restated Share Option Plan.

The total number of common shares of Apollo represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 56,233,229 common shares, representing 32.27% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

