Worldwide Jackhammer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Koki Holdings, Robert Bosch and Techtronic Industries Among Others

The global jackhammer market reached a value of US$ 437.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 610.1 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Jackhammer refers to an electro-mechanical tool that is generally used for breaking pavements, concretes, and rocks. It is a percussive rock drilling equipment that is usually equipped with a piledriver, valve, and drill bit. Some of the commonly available jackhammer variants in the market include hydraulic, electric, and pneumatic. In comparison to traditional handheld hammers, it is durable, faster and requires low maintenance while minimizing grip pressure and effort for the operator.
Jackhammer Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction sector. Along with this, rising investments by private and public agencies in infrastructural development projects, including commercial and residential spaces, are providing an impetus to the market growth across the globe.
In line with this, the increasing constructional activities of railways tracks, tunnels, and flyovers across numerous countries are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements in the sector are positively influencing the market growth on the global level.
Also, the widespread integration of advanced features with jackhammers, such as shock-proof handles, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of jackhammers for mining and well drilling activities is creating a positive outlook for the market on the global level. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global jackhammer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.
Breakup by Type:
- Pneumatic
- Electric
- Hydraulic
Breakup by Application:
- Construction
- Mining
- Tunneling
- Well Drilling
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atlas Copco AB, Einhell Germany AG, Hilti Corporation, INDECO ind S.p.a., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. and TR Industrial.
