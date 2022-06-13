Worldwide Jackhammer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Koki Holdings, Robert Bosch and Techtronic Industries Among Others

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jackhammer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global jackhammer market reached a value of US$ 437.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 610.1 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Jackhammer refers to an electro-mechanical tool that is generally used for breaking pavements, concretes, and rocks. It is a percussive rock drilling equipment that is usually equipped with a piledriver, valve, and drill bit. Some of the commonly available jackhammer variants in the market include hydraulic, electric, and pneumatic. In comparison to traditional handheld hammers, it is durable, faster and requires low maintenance while minimizing grip pressure and effort for the operator.



Jackhammer Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction sector. Along with this, rising investments by private and public agencies in infrastructural development projects, including commercial and residential spaces, are providing an impetus to the market growth across the globe.

In line with this, the increasing constructional activities of railways tracks, tunnels, and flyovers across numerous countries are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements in the sector are positively influencing the market growth on the global level.

Also, the widespread integration of advanced features with jackhammers, such as shock-proof handles, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of jackhammers for mining and well drilling activities is creating a positive outlook for the market on the global level. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global jackhammer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Pneumatic

Electric

Hydraulic

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Mining

Tunneling

Well Drilling

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atlas Copco AB, Einhell Germany AG, Hilti Corporation, INDECO ind S.p.a., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. and TR Industrial.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global jackhammer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global jackhammer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global jackhammer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

