New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coal: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285034/?utm_source=GNW





The market analysis provided in this report is based on various data sources.These include the most recent government, industry, academic and company data regarding the projected level of demand for coal.



The report provides a comprehensive review of available data to provide a realistic, robust and accurate assessment of this quickly changing market.



The analyst analyzes each major coal technology, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents growth forecasts over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the industry's current and likely regulatory environments.



The analyst analyzes the industry worldwide regarding the manufacturing and deployment of technologies or products.For the most relevant and available coal types, BCC Research examines the role of government both in regulating the industry and supporting this coal through promotional incentives.



The report discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading coal technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Regional and country-level markets will be segmented and analyzed by type and application.The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The market sizes and estimations are provided regarding revenue, with 2021 serving as the base year; market forecasts will be given for 2022 to 2027.



Report Includes:

- 72 data tables and 82 additional tables

- A comprehensive multi-client study of the global market for coal and other related emerging technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2021, estimates for 2022-2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Market assessment of the coals used in numerous end-user industries with emphasis on power generation (thermal coal), coking feedstock (coking coal), and other industries

- Estimation and forecast the worldwide coal consumption market size in value and volumetric terms, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of coal, mining/extraction process, end-user industry, and geographic region

- Insights into regulatory framework and general idea about the coal industry standards, new technological improvements and developments leading to increase in demand for thermal coal, and higher annual prices in the international market over the last five years

- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on mining, procurement, distribution and selling of coals

- Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace

- Company profiles of major players, including China Shenhua, Coal India Limited (CIL), China Coal Energy Company Limited and Glencore



Summary:

Globally, coal is mined utilizing a variety of surface and underground extraction processes.Although coal is primarily used in the steel and electric power industries, it is also employed in some industrial processes such as cement manufacturing.



Coal is an internationally traded commodity that can be carried to demand centers through ocean-going boats, barges, rail, trucks or conveyor belts.In 2021, global coal output recovered from the supply and demand disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



In 2021, an expansionary economic climate favored coal fundamentals. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global coal production increased by around REDACTED% to approximately REDACTED metric tons in 2021.



China is the world's most significant coal producer, accounting for over half of total production.According to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China produced about REDACTED billion metric tons of coal in 2021.



India, Indonesia, U.S., Australia and Russia are other big coal producers. In 2021, U.S. coal production climbed by approximately REDACTED%, following a more than REDACTED% decline in 2020 owing primarily to weaker demand for electricity generation and muted exports. Coal production in the U.S. has roughly halved over the last decade as demand for coal-fired energy has continued to decline. The U.S. is currently the fourth-largest producer, having previously trailed only China.



While the coal sector is one of the most contentious globally, it is also crucial.Although economically developed countries have pushed for renewable energy sources to be used to generate electricity rather than fossil fuels due to the environmental impact of carbon emissions, coal still accounts for at least REDACTED% of global electricity generation, and it saw a REDACTED% increase in the seaborne coal trade in 2019.



Coal is the most widespread fossil fuel, accounting for REDACTED% of all recoverable fossil fuels.Even in 2021, there was a rise in seaborne coal commerce owing to increased coal imports from growing economies such as Malaysia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan and the Philippines.



Indeed, these are a few countries responsible for the significant growth in coal volumes in 2019, with India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam contributing the most.The electricity generation in these countries is critical since many of their citizens lack access to power.



Globally, over REDACTED people lack access to electricity. Thus, reconciling the demand for increased electricity generation with reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a tricky balancing act that the world needs to master.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285034/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________