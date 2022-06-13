Integra Reports Thickest Gold-Silver Zone to Date at Sullivan Gulch: 1.66 g/t AuEq Over 397 m, Expands Continuity of New High-Grade Structure at Sullivan Gulch With 9.00 g/t Au and 491 g/t Ag (15.32 g/t AuEq) Over 1.52 m

Drill results from Sullivan Gulch (located on the eastern portion of the DeLamar Deposit) include:



IDE-22-228 – Intercepts from new Sullivan Gulch, high-grade zone

0.76 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 69.50 g/t silver ("Ag") (1.66 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq")) over 396.85 meters ("m")



IDE-22-228 - Intercepts from new Sullivan Gulch, high-grade zone 1.15 g/t Au and 88.21 g/t Ag (2.28 g/t AuEq) over 52.73 m Including 2.33 g/t Au and 184.02 g/t Ag (4.70 g/t AuEq) over 11.58 m Including 9.00 g/t Au and 491.00 g/t Ag (15.32 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m



IDE-22-228 – Intercepts from new Sullivan Gulch, high-grade zone 0.45 g/t Au and 87.46 g/t Ag (1.58 g/t AuEq) over 51.82 m Including 0.59 g/t Au and 547.00 g/t Ag (7.63 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m Including 2.80 g/t Au and 435.00 g/t Ag (8.40 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m



IDE-22-229 - Located 320 m from the pit constrained resource at Sullivan Gulch 0.43 g/t Au and 19.75 g/t Ag (0.68 g/t AuEq) over 111.26 m Including 1.55 g/t Au and 227.98 g/t Ag (4.48 g/t AuEq) over 5.79 m Including 1.80 g/t Au and 528.00 g/t Ag (8.60 g/t AuEq) over 1.22 m Including 2.73 g/t Au and 49.87 g/t Ag (3.37 g/t AuEq) over 3.04 m





Multiple intercepts released today from IDE-22-228 expand the continuity and presence of a new high-grade gold-silver zone that trends Northwest and dips Northeast at Sullivan Gulch. The discovery of this new trend was announced on May 25, 2022 and included:



IDE-22-228 (previously released intersect) 4.10 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 446.92 g/t silver ("Ag") (9.85 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq")) over 26.97 meters ("m") Including 13.47 g/t Au and 1,909.45 g/t Ag (38.05 g/t AuEq) over 5.63 m Including 80.40 g/t Au and 14,054.00 g/t Ag (261.28 g/t AuEq) over 0.40 m Including 40.74 g/t Au and 2,839.00 g/t Ag (77.28 g/t AuEq) over 0.76 m



These drill holes confirm the strong upside potential at Sullivan Gulch: Drill hole IDE-22-228 extends mineralization approximately 150 m below the Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") pit constrained Resource at Sullivan Gulch and drill hole IDE-22-229 was collared approximately 320 m south of the PFS pit constrained Resource.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") ITRITRG is pleased to announce drill results from the DeLamar Project ("DeLamar" or the "Project") located in southwestern Idaho. The drill results announced today continue to demonstrate the size and magnitude of the low-grade disseminated gold-silver zone at Sullivan Gulch along with the potential for resource growth, including drill hole IDE-22-229 which was drilled 320 m from the pit constrained resource at Sullivan Gulch. Intercepts in drill hole IDE-22-228 also continue to demonstrate the continuity of the newly discovered high-grade gold-silver structure that trends Northwest and dips Northeast. Drill hole IDE-22-228 now includes both the highest-grade silver intercept at DeLamar (please reference the news release dated May 25, 2022) and the longest interval of low-grade mineralization to date at the Project.

"Along with intersecting the thickest continuous gold-silver intercept to date on the Project at a grade of approximately twice the average grade of the deposit, the drill hole announced today further establishes the continuity of the recently discovered high-grade zone at Sullivan Gulch. This new high-grade gold-silver discovery, residing within this large low-grade gold-silver zone, has been expanded through additional intercepts reported today, including 9.00 g/t Au and 491 g/t Ag over 1.52 M and 2.33 g/t Au and 184.02 g/t Ag (4.70 g/t AuEq) over 11.58 m, among others. These high-grade intervals occur along the new Northeast dipping structure above the recently announced discovery, suggesting the presence of multiple, high-grade structures that trend Northwest and dip Northeast at multiple depths over a strike length of at least 200 m," noted President and CEO George Salamis. "Exploration results like those reported today, both low-grade and high-grade, are further evidence that while the Company marches forward to permitting and development, the upside potential at DeLamar remains very relevant. We look forward to continued drilling at DeLamar while work continues in support of mine permitting."

The following table highlights selected intercepts from the Sullivan Gulch drill results announced today:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq IDE-22-227 194.46 259.99 65.53 2.39 60.40 3.16 including 202.08 205.13 3.05 3.40 78.90 4.41 including 214.27 215.80 1.53 3.59 40.78 4.11 including 231.04 231.65 0.61 4.78 22.76 5.07 including 256.95 258.47 1.52 2.24 84.70 3.33 IDE-22-227 310.29 444.40 134.11 0.94 32.20 1.36 including 311.81 317.91 6.10 7.77 307.43 11.73 including 311.81 313.33 1.52 9.91 75.13 10.88 including 330.10 331.62 1.52 2.17 80.59 3.21 including 343.81 345.34 1.53 4.12 14.44 4.31 including 345.34 346.86 1.52 7.64 387.00 12.62 including 436.78 438.30 1.52 3.65 7.03 3.74 IDE-22-228 0.00 396.85 396.85 0.76 69.50 1.66 IDE-22-228 120.40 173.13 52.73 1.15 88.21 2.28 including 124.97 136.55 11.58 2.33 184.02 4.70 including 127.41 128.93 1.52 9.00 491.00 15.32 including 141.12 142.65 1.53 1.70 114.00 3.17 including 167.03 168.55 1.52 1.58 210.00 4.28 IDE-22-228 317.91 319.43 1.52 2.95 5.39 3.02 IDE-22-228 345.03 396.85 51.82 0.45 87.46 1.58 including 347.47 349.30 1.83 0.20 336.04 4.52 including 356.01 357.53 1.52 0.59 547.00 7.63 including 374.29 375.82 1.53 2.80 435.00 8.40 IDE-22-229 300.53 411.79 111.26 0.43 19.75 0.68 including 304.19 309.98 5.79 1.55 227.98 4.48 including 308.76 309.98 1.22 1.80 528.00 8.60 including 329.95 332.99 3.04 2.73 49.87 3.37 IDE-22-229 422.76 460.86 38.10 0.44 13.90 0.62 including 434.95 436.47 1.52 2.23 177.00 4.51 IDE-22-229 508.41 548.03 39.62 0.38 7.05 0.47 IDE-22-229 576.99 578.21 1.22 1.31 4.46 1.37

(1) Downhole thickness: true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio)

(2) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70)

(3) Intervals reported are uncapped





Sullivan Gulch:

Along with demonstrating the magnitude of the large low-grade gold-silver zone at Sullivan Gulch, the drill results announced today continue to expand the emerging high-grade vein system at Sullivan Gulch that trends Northwest and dips to the Northeast. This newly discovered structure has been intercepted at multiple depths and along a strike length of at least 200 m. These intercepts further validate the geological model that in addition to a well-defined North-northwest trending vein system that dips to the Southwest which has seen the majority of drilling at Sullivan Gulch, there exists a lithologically controlled structure in quartz latite that dips Northeast and is open to the south, laterally, and at depth.

In general, the mineralization at Sullivan Gulch is largely hosted by porphyritic rhyolite and latite units, capped by a banded rhyolite formation, all of which are of mid-Miocene age. The gold-silver mineralization itself consists of a zone of moderately intense low-sulphidation epithermal veining, clay alteration and related disseminated sulphides (mostly pyrite). Drilling to date at Sullivan Gulch has delineated mineralization extending over a strike length of 1,000 m with a width of 200 m and a depth of 350 m. IP indicates the potential for mineralization to extend a further 900 m to the south of the southern-most drilled section of Sullivan Gulch.

To view cross sections of Sullivan Gulch, click on the link below:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/cross_section_228_nr_vuse.pdf

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/cross_section_229_nr_vuse.pdf

To view a photo of drill core from Sullivan Gulch, click on the link below:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/sg_drill_core_2022june_vfinal.pdf

To view a drill plan map of Sullivan Gulch, click on the link below:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_location_dm_2022june_sm_vuse.pdf

Summer Work Program and Next Steps:

Following a brief pause, the Company expects to recommence drilling at DeLamar this summer. The proposed summer/fall drill program is being executed primarily on DeLamar private property on historic patented mining claims and is ready to proceed at the Company's discretion. Drill permits for exploration on patented claims are in process and Integra will be notifying the Idaho Department of Lands of its intent to drill, providing the Company with significant flexibility in designing and executing drill plans at the Project. In addition, the seasonal field studies are underway at the site to support the remainder of the baseline surveys that were not completed in 2021 in support of the preliminary National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") process and submittal of the Plan of Operations.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5-acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Integra's Vice President Exploration of Post Falls, Idaho, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar gold-silver project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600m in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing robust economic studies in its maiden preliminary economic assessment and now pre-feasibility study. An independent technical report for the PFS on the DeLamar Project has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.integraresources.com.

