Nitrogen Gas: Global Markets

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue in USD millions.



As the family of nitrogen gas is extremely vast in nature, we will only be considering nitrogen gas of purity 95% and above, in order to provide high accuracy and clarity.In addition to this, we have excluded all mixed gases and included only pure nitrogen gas.



Revenue generated from sales of nitrogen generators is also excluded.



The scope of end-user industries includes -

- Food and beverages -

- Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

- Fresh and packaged food processing, storage and packaging.

- Chemicals and refining (include downstream-refining and petrochemicals):

- Chemical blanketing.

- Fire protection.

- Healthcare (includes the medical, treatment and pharmaceutical sectors).

- Oil and gas (include upstream and midstream):

- Enhanced oil recovery.

- Onshore.

- Offshore.

- Electronics and semiconductor-electronic soldering.

- Metal production and fabrication:

- Cutting.

- Welding.

- Others:

- Glass.

- Construction.

- Research and laboratories.

- Transportation.

- Automotive.

- Aircraft.



Report Includes:

- 101 data tables and 22 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for nitrogen gas within the chemicals industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue/sales data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for nitrogen gas, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the market size for nitrogen gas consumption, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis form, production technology, end-user industry, and region

- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for nitrogen gas over the forecast period (2021 to 2027)

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Middle East, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Other Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries

- Insight into the ongoing research activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on the global nitrogen gas market

- Updated information on key developments in the global nitrogen gas market, 2019–2022

- Identification of the major stakeholders in the global nitrogen gas market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Air Liquide, Air Products Inc., Air Water Inc., Linde plc, Messer Group GmbH and Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp.



Summary:

Nitrogen gas is a major type of industrial gas utilized across an array of applications in production, processing, storage and shipping.It is primarily used for the purpose of purging and blanketing in order to offer protection from various contaminants.



It plays a key role in preventing combustible dust explosions and allows safe storage of flammable products. In addition, through the process of sparging and stripping, this gas also aids in removal of contaminants.



The massive surge in demand has driven the numerous methods of production as well as supply to attain higher reliability, cost and performance efficiency and convenience. Moreover, the market is also characterized by novel technologies, which are highly advanced and are able to meet desired requirements for purity, portability, footprint and usage pattern.



The chemical sector leads in terms of contribution of demand to the nitrogen gas market.Rising applications in gas blanketing and refineries are further propelling global demand.



In addition, healthcare, food and beverages, and other segments are also key demand contributors. Regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Americas are expected to drive demand in coming years owing to growing industrial manufacturing sector in emerging nations such as India, China, South Korea, Mexico and Brazil.



The market is highly consolidated in nature. It is dominated by few leading players such as Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Nippon Sanso Corp., Air Liquide, Gulf Cryo and other players.

