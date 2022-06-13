New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Face Mask Equipment: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285037/?utm_source=GNW





The COVID-19 pandemic recently halted global economic progress. Lockdown measures were taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, and various international governments took the necessary measures to address the economic slowdown.



In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic, and in turn the face mask market was affected. The market is expected to bounce back in 2022 due to relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.



Face masks are pieces of personal protective equipment that serve to protect against airborne diseases, such as COVID19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps and measles.The nose, chin and mouth are all protected by this half-face mask.



The demand for face masks among frontline health professionals (e.g., first responders, nurses, medical practitioners) is fueled by the development of respiratory infectionbased pandemic illnesses, such as H1N1 and COVID-19. N95 respirator masks are becoming increasingly popular for protecting healthcare personnel from dangerous viruses and microorganisms. At the beginning of the pandemic, health regulators suggested that the use of N95 respirators be confined to

healthcare personnel, but as supplies increased, a growing number of people purchased these masks to reduce the chance of contracting COVID-19 and stopping its global spread.



Pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1, and other infectious viruses have claimed millions of lives.Social isolation and the use of face masks are the only ways to protect people from contagious viruses.



Governments increased production activities to avoid face mask shortages, which has fueled the expansion of the face mask market. The U.S. government directed Honeywell International to increase manufacture of N95 masks in the country so that masks would be available to the general public. The face mask market is generally segmented into five primary segments: material, mask type, usage, distribution channel and applications.



The global face mask material market is segmented into cotton, polypropylene and others (e.g., polyurethane, polyester, PET, rubber). In 2021, the polypropylene non-woven fabric segment dominated the market. Polypropylene, one of the major commodity plastic resins, is produced in large quantities in many countries. It can be easily converted into spun-bonded fabric and structured with a wide range of properties, so it is considered a major raw material for face mask production.



The global face mask by type market is segmented into surgical, N-series, respirators and others (e.g., dust resistant, procedural masks, fashion masks). In 2021, the surgical masks segment was dominant. These masks are mainly used in healthcare application, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, many residential households started using them, leading to an increase in their market share.



The global face mask market by usage is segmented into disposable and reusable.In 2021, the reusable mask segment was dominant.



Shortages of disposable face masks, affordability and ease of use resulted in massive adoption of reusable face masks.



The global face mask market by distribution channel is segmented into online and offline.In 2021, the online sales segment was dominant.



In the offline segment, major sales shares were contributed by retailers and convenience stores.



The global face mask market by application is segmented into healthcare, personal and industrial.In 2021, the healthcare sector dominated the application market, as it includes the primary users of respirators and surgical masks to prevent the inhalation of bacteria and viruses.



Mandatory use of face masks in hospitals and clinics became part of the infection control strategy and helped to reduce crosscontamination between patients and nursing staff.

