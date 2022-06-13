New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285055/?utm_source=GNW



The Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market Report 2022-2032:



Manufacturers Are also Looking into Ways to Make Flexible Packaging More Sustainable



Breakthrough inventions and R&D have assisted the sector in keeping up with changing trends and customer preferences. The sector is rapidly expanding as an increasing number of enterprises are developing cutting-edge technological innovations.



Smart materials, such as those that absorb oxygen and improve shelf life without the need of chemicals or preservatives, can also be used in smart packaging. Consumer demand for clean-label products is met by these technologies, which maximise shelf life and allow CPGs to extend distribution. To improve the consumer's experience with a box and a brand, packaging materials are being created to react to temperature, light, and oxygen.



Manufacturers are also looking into ways to make flexible packaging more sustainable, such as through 3D printing. As a result, the requirement to store a large number of labels is reduced, and the risk of having to delete unneeded labels produced as a result of modifications to older versions of label images or copy is eliminated. In addition to efforts to maximise scale in order quantities with fewer films, starch-based and biodegradable films are gaining prominence.



Segments Covered in this report



Market Segment

• Market Value (USD Million)

• Market Volume (Kilo Ton)



Market Segment by End-Use

• Food Packaging Film

• Non-food Packaging Film

• Secondary Packaging Film

• Non-packaging Film

• Other End-Use



Market Segment by Food Packaging

• Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Packaging

• Baked Goods Packaging

• Snack Food Packaging

• Produce Packaging

• Dairy Product Packaging

• Candy & Confection Packaging

• Frozen Food Packaging

• Grain Mill Product Packaging

• Beverage Packaging

• Other Food Packaging



Market Segment by Resin Type

• Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Other Resins



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Indonesia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Altopro SA de CV

• Cheever Speciality Paper & Film

• Copol International Ltd

• Cosmo Films Limited

• DuPont Teijin Films

• Ester Industries Limited

• Inteplast Group

• Jiangsu Shuangxing Color Plastic New Materials Co. Ltd.

• Jindal Poly Films Limited

• Mitsubishi Polyester Film Group

• Oben Holding Group

• Poligal SA

• Polyplex Corporation Limited

• SKC Co Ltd

• SRF Limited

• Taghleef Industries

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Uflex Corporation

• Vitopel

• Zhejiang CIFU Group Co., Ltd



