Worldwide Smartphone ODM Industry 2022 - Long-term Assumptions and Opportunities for the ODM Market

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smartphone ODM Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report tracks trends in global smartphone ODM/OEM relationships globally, key activities in the segment, drivers and future developments of the ODM sector, as well as observations on regional developments with regards to smart devices manufacturing in general.
36% smartphones were designed externally (including IDHs + ODMs), down 8.3% YoY. This is mainly due to a high comparison base of H2 2020, which was boosted by high pent-up demand.
Losses were mainly driven by Samsung and OPPO Group, which moved more designing work internally, as well as LG, which scaled down its smartphone operations. On the other hand, HONOR, Transsion Group, Xiaomi and Lenovo/Motorola increased orders to ODMs to keep up with market demand.
Huaqin, Wingtech and Longcheer continued to dominate the global smartphone ODM/IDH market. The 'Big 3' accounted for 69% of the global ODM/IDH smartphone shipments in H2 2021, down from 77% a year ago. This was due to the losses from key clients Samsung, OPPO Group and LG.
Outsourced manufacturing has been a significant feature of the wider consumer electronics industry as well as the handset market for many years. The logic being that little value is added by having the production process conducted exclusively in-house. Today, few handset manufacturers conduct all their own manufacturing and many, like Apple, do none at all.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Definitions
- Overview of ODM Model
- Executive Summary
2. Global Smartphone Market Review, 2021
3. Global Smartphone ODM Market Analysis, H2 2021
- ODM Market Overview
- Smartphone Outsourced Design Analysis
- Smartphone Outsourced Production Analysis
- Key OEM-ODM Relationships
- ODM Company Analysis
4. Forecasts for 2022
- Forecast for Smartphone ODM Market
- Growth & Risk Assumptions
- ODM Company Forecast
- Long-term Assumptions and Opportunities for ODM Market
5. Macro & Supply Chain Topics
- Global Manufacturing Trends and Vendors' Capacity
- India Manufacturing Discussion
- Southeast Asia Manufacturing Discussion
- Brazil Manufacturing Discussion
- Taiwan Manufacturing Discussion
- Smartphone IC shortage and AP/SoC Technology Outlook in 2022
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izbj4l
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.