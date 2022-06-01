Konica Minolta to Exhibit at Amplify

Ramsey, NJ, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Amplify print finishing and embellishment show in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 14-16.

Embellishment has evolved into a key marketing tool for packaging, with specialty printing and enhancement having more than 46 percent higher quality perception. At Amplify, Konica Minolta will showcase its range of embellishment products developed to serve printers of every size. Through presentations and product demo videos shown at Booth #700, the company will demonstrate how bold and bespoke packaging produced by its devices can help businesses increase market share and become leading brands.

"We're on the brink of a print revolution, and embellishment is a huge part of that, with techniques such as laser die-cutting, foil stamping and digital varnishing growing in popularity," said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "High-end packaging is moving from one-size-fits-all to customization and personalization thanks to new digital technologies, and we're looking forward to helping our customers seize new opportunities to gain new customers, increase profits and grow their businesses by helping them create visually stunning pieces that elevate brands."

Amplify attendees will be the first in the U.S. to learn about two new Konica Minolta inkjet spot UV digital embellishment presses – each targeted toward specific markets – offering a solution for any need. While the company will not display equipment at its booth, visitors can view product demo videos, experience a wide selection of output samples and talk with senior sales executives and subject matter experts.

Powered by MGI's innovative varnish technology with Konica Minolta's reliability, one press enables in-house spot UV varnishing, from prototyping to full production, without the need for screens, plates or dies. The company will also showcase a new JETvarnish device that provides sensory print applications for printers of every size. Utilizing the best of JETvarnish technology, printers will benefit from self-cleaning automation features as well as enhanced paper feed and print capabilities.

Other products Konica Minolta will present include the JETvarnish 3D EVO 75, supporting a B1+ sheet size for large commercial print and packaging and the JETvarnish 3D Web web-fed digital solution for embossed hot foiling and 2D/3D spot UV coating for labels, as well as flexible packaging. For routing, creasing and cutting to complement MGI printers, the Colex Sharp Cut SX1732 flatbed cutter will also be shown. This product includes a fixed knife, oscillating knife and router, allowing for a multitude of applications for sign makers. Optional add-on tools are available to allow customers to customize the cutter to suit their specific needs and workflow.

Konica Minolta is the proud sponsor of the Amplify promotional postcard. The company provided the stock on which it was printed, and the card was embellished by client and partner Print Panther in Ontario, Canada using the JETVarnish 3DS. Print Panther was Konica Minolta's first Canadian customer to install this device.

Zan Banks, Director, Industrial Print Business, Konica Minolta and Christine Yardley, President, Print Panther will present the IDEAS! Digital Embellishment Workshop on Wednesday, June 15 from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Dedicated to designing and creating accurate files for digital embellishments for print, the workshop will also include an event floor tour where attendees can see firsthand how digital embellishments are applied and executed. The session will showcase how embellishments can elevate a brand, and why and how printers are embracing the new print reality. Samples of designing with digital foils, varnishes, specialty colors, metallic inks, fluorescent inks and more will be available for attendees to experience. To join the workshop, register for the 2nd Day (Wednesday Pass) or 3 Day Pass (all-inclusive).

Konica Minolta proudly notes that many of its embellishment print clients have entered the Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA) 2022 Gold Leaf Awards competition. The company recognizes the beautiful work submitted by the following companies and wishes them well as results are revealed Tuesday, June 14 at the Gold Leaf Awards Reception.

Print Panther

Team Concept Printing

Kenbunsya Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Feiereisen

Blue Ocean Press

Elite Print Finishing

Attending press can request a meeting with Konica Minolta production print product managers or visit Booth 700 to learn more about its embellishment solutions.

