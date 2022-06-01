The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Becomes Great Place To Work® Certified

RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT – June 1, 2022 – The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc CHEF today announced their Great Place To Work® Certification™ received from the leading global authority on workplace culture; the Great Place To Work® Institute.

Commenting on the certification awarded to The Chefs' Warehouse, Christopher Pappas, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Chefs' Warehouse has always been an amazing and inspiring place to work. Internally, we focus on building an exciting and fun, entrepreneurial, supportive and inclusive culture, that is vibrant, progressive, diverse, and highly collaborative. I am grateful to all the people who make up The Chefs' Warehouse and their ability to add key talent and partners, and at the same time continue to strengthen our position in the industry. I am honored and very proud of this new certification by the Great Place To Work® Institute. They deploy a rigorous methodology to gather and evaluate employee feedback, centric to high-trust and high-performance, two indispensable workplace qualities to hold in the highest regard. Becoming Great Place To Work® certified is another milestone for The Chefs' Warehouse, and we have never been stronger, more focused, or excited about our future."

To learn more about The Chefs' Warehouse and become a customer, log onto WWW.CHEFSWAREHOUSE.COM .

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. ( WWW.CHEFSWAREHOUSE.COM ) is North America's leading distributor of specialty, protein, and broadline offerings, providing the world's greatest ingredients to North America's best chefs for over three decades. From the most dish-dazzling center of the plate proteins to highly sophisticated and luxurious ingredients to integrate across any menu, The Chefs' Warehouse provides their large base of more than 35,000 customers a world-class variety of products that are 2nd to none: supporting chefs in their pursuit of culinary excellence and making their wildest culinary visions a reality.

Contact:

Press Inquiries

Jenny Regan, Director of Marketing, (203-558-1728) jregan@chefswarehouse.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Attachment

Gary Marcotte The Chefs' Warehouse 401-499-1363 gmarcottejr@chefswarehouse.com