Intrommune Therapeutics Names Nandini Murthy as Head of Regulatory

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, Inc., a New York-based, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, announced the addition of Nandini Murthy as Head of Regulatory.



"Ms. Murthy has proven to be an invaluable asset to Intrommune since joining the organization as a consultant working with our regulatory and clinical development teams," said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. "Ms. Murthy's agreement to join our Leadership Team as Head of Regulatory is a testament to her commitment to helping patients with food allergies live better lives and her expertise in regulatory, clinical and quality affairs is a valuable addition to Intrommune as we progress our patient friendly treatment for peanut allergy, INT301 and our follow-on food allergy products."

The Company's oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) platform is based on the well-accepted principles of allergy immunotherapy. The company's initial product, INT301, is an immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy delivered via a specially-formulated toothpaste designed to optimize exposure of allergenic proteins to a patient's immune system while also cleaning their teeth. Intrommune is currently enrolling patients into its INT301 Phase 1 OMEGA clinical trial.

Ms. Murthy joins Intrommune with significant strategic and operational experience across regulatory affairs, clinical and quality assurance functions. Over the past 25+ years in full time or consulting roles, she has led numerous, successful FDA submissions for novel combination and device clearances or approvals. As founder of a boutique life sciences consulting firm, ENEM Consulting LLC, her successful track record in novel therapeutics and diagnostics regulatory projects includes drug delivery systems and GRAS drug/botanical products.

"I am honored to be working on this novel platform of food allergy treatments with the hope that these products will help patients with food allergies live better lives," said Nandini Murthy, Head of Regulatory, Intrommune.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people worldwide, including approximately 32 million people in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient's immune system to gradually "desensitize" the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT presents advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery and simplified administration, which supports the potential for improved adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a patient-friendly solution for over 220 million people worldwide, including 32 million people in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune Therapeutic's lead product, INT301, has entered Phase 1 clinical trials. All of Phase 1 results along with future studies are intended to support OMIT as being a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

