The Ultimate Summer Lineup Has Arrived at Ziggi's Coffee

Mead, Colo., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you are on your way to an outdoor concert, sitting poolside or taking a road trip with the family, Ziggi's is here to help you make the most out of your summer. They have a variety of NEW flavors included in their lineup below. From refreshing drinks to tasty treats, Ziggi's is the perfect place to gather in community under the sun.

Riptide Red Bull Infusion

Ride the wave with Ziggi's limited-time Riptide Red Bull Infusion. This energizing beverage features Red Bull Summer Edition, including the delightful flavors of strawberry and apricot. Infused with orange, pineapple and white chocolate flavors, this Red Bull Infusion provides a radical experience with every sip.

Hurry in, Ziggi's is giving away FREE, limited-edition stickers* with every Riptide purchase, while supplies last.

Firecracker Blender

Save the date -- Ziggi's beloved Firecracker Blender returns from July 2nd - July 4th. This festive treat features a vanilla blender combined with white chocolate and strawberry flavors, topped with whipped cream and popping candy.

Grab the whole family and swing by Ziggi's to enjoy the Firecracker Blender over the 4th of July weekend only and receive a FREE, limited-edition sticker** with any purchase, while supplies last.

Fresherz

Just in time for summer, Ziggi's has added something refreshing and delicious to their menu for customers to enjoy.

Their new line of Fresherz features:

Melon Berry Tide- Juicy watermelon, crisp cucumber, a hint of mint & real strawberry slices

Citrus Sunburst- Citrus, ginger, tropical coconut & real orange slices

Dragon Fruit Splash- Vibrant dragon fruit, sweet lychee & real dragon fruit pieces

The ability to replace the Fresherz base with tea, lemonade, club soda, Red Bull or coconut milk, makes this the perfect treat to enjoy at any time of day. With the inclusion of green coffee extract, Fresherz gives you natural energy that you can feel good about.

Discover the full list of summer flavors available at every Ziggi's location through their mobile app and enjoy the order ahead function, special offers and digital loyalty program.

*Limit one sticker per Riptide purchase while supplies last. Valid through in-store and Ziggi's Mobile App purchases only.

**Limit one sticker per purchase. Available 7/2/22-7/4/22 while supplies last. Valid through in-store and Ziggi's Mobile App purchases only.

About Ziggi's Coffee

Ziggi's Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi's Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi's Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 50 locations nationwide and over 100 additional units in development, Ziggi's Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

To learn more about Ziggi's Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ or follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

