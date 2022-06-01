TRIDENTCARE EXPANDS ITS NATIONAL PRESENCE IN KEY MARKETS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF MIDWEST X-RAY

SPARKS, Md., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TridentCare, a national leader of portable diagnostic services, announces significant growth in Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana with the acquisition of Midwest X-Ray.
"On behalf of the entire organization, we are thrilled to welcome the dedicated Midwest team members and loyal customers to the TridentCare family," says TridentCare COO Jeff Hooper. "Combining the operational strengths and commitment to quality patient care and outcomes will result in the expansion of much needed service offerings in these markets." We are excited to work with a great group of people who share our common goal and commitment to providing quality care to patients wherever they are. This is a win-win for both organizations as well as care facilities and their residents, and we look forward to providing seamless service."
Midwest X-Ray, in business since 1997, is a complete mobile imaging and cardiology service provider, offering X-ray, Ultrasound/Doppler, Echocardiography, Event/Holter Monitoring, Telemetry, Sleep Studies and PICC/Midline Services.
"We see a great opportunity for our talented team, our loyal customers and the many patients we have the honor to serve with this transition to TridentCare," says Greg Ashby, President of Midwest X-Ray. "TridentCare has been the national leader in mobile diagnostics for over 25 years, and with a mission and vision that is complementary to that of Midwest, we are confident that the team members and customers will continue to receive the high level of service and dedication they are accustomed to."
About TridentCare
Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular and imaging services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
TridentCare
Deborah Shelton
Director, Marketing Services
443-662-4101
www.tridentcare.com
Midwest X-Ray, Inc.
Related Images
Image 1: TridentCare & Midwest X-ray, Inc.
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.