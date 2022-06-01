WealthManagement.com Announces Finalists for the 2022 Industry Awards

Judges recognize 225 organizations for their outstanding support

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announces the finalists for its 2022 Industry Awards (the "Wealthies), the first awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. View the full list of finalists.

A record-breaking number of nominations was submitted for the 8th Annual Industry Awards –nearly 1,000 entries were received from more than 350 companies. Two hundred twenty-five organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the firm or individual categories in this year's awards program.

In 2022, 165 companies submitted a nomination for the first time, and 77 of these firms were named finalists. Ninety-two firms were recognized for outstanding achievement in multiple categories: leading the way with the most finalist awards were Orion (8); Carson Group (7); TIFIN (7); Riskalyze (6); Bernstein Private Wealth Management (5); Envestnet (5); LPL Financial (5); Morningstar (5); Schwab (5); SS&C (5); Atria Wealth Solutions (4); CAIS (4); Cambridge Investment Research (4); Cetera (4); Fiduciary Trust Company (4); Janney Montgomery Scott (4); Panoramix (4); SMArtX Advisory Solutions (4); Snappy Kraken (4); Voya (4); and Wealth Access (4).

"The record-setting participation in our Industry Awards this year is a testament to the value firms continue to place in the Wealthies as their best opportunity of the year to enhance their reputation, increase their brand awareness and set their organization apart from the competition," said William O'Conor, Managing Director of WealthManagement.com. "This year we're pleased to announce that we'll be celebrating and honoring our awards finalists and winners with in-person afternoon and evening events in New York City, along with simultaneous virtual broadcasts accessible to a broader audience of awards team members and other wealth management professionals across the nation."

The awards program was expanded in 2022 to recognize organizations that are pioneering innovation in retirement planning and charitable giving, as well as progressive companies who are advancing the integration and implementation of digital assets. And for the first time, individual awards will pay tribute to up-and-comers at RIA firms.

"Retirement planning has become a key focus for the industry, so we expanded the program this year to include additional categories for retirement plans and executive leaders – including Aggregator CEO of the Year, Defined Contribution Investment Only (DCIO) Providers, and Record Keepers," said O'Conor. "A new Charitable Giving/Donor Advised Fund Award will acknowledge the asset managers who are leading the way in investment planning and education programs. With the excitement around digital assets growing more serious, our Cryptocurrency Award will salute the product and service providers who are bringing crypto to the mainstream. And finally, Rising Star Awards will honor next generation leadership in RIA firms as succession planning and ownership transition become key factors to success."

Winners of the 2022 Industry Awards will be announced on September 8, 2022 during a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Preceding the evening festivities, c-level executives from finalist firms will gather for a full afternoon of technology discussions and networking events – including CTO buyers' panels led by key purchasing influencers at power users of wealth tech, and executive roundtables on the future of advisor tech.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong chose the finalists and will determine the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

