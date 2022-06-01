WealthManagement.com Announces Finalists for the 2022 Industry Awards

Judges recognize 225 organizations for their outstanding support
of financial advisor success from among nearly 1,000 nominations
Expanded awards program in 2022 reflects mounting interest in 401(k) retirement
plans, charitable giving and cryptocurrency – and salutes rising stars at RIA firms
Winners to be announced during black-tie awards ceremony
at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 8, 2022
NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announces the finalists for its 2022 Industry Awards (the "Wealthies), the first awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. View the full list of finalists.
A record-breaking number of nominations was submitted for the 8th Annual Industry Awards –nearly 1,000 entries were received from more than 350 companies. Two hundred twenty-five organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the firm or individual categories in this year's awards program.
In 2022, 165 companies submitted a nomination for the first time, and 77 of these firms were named finalists. Ninety-two firms were recognized for outstanding achievement in multiple categories: leading the way with the most finalist awards were Orion (8); Carson Group (7); TIFIN (7); Riskalyze (6); Bernstein Private Wealth Management (5); Envestnet (5); LPL Financial (5); Morningstar (5); Schwab (5); SS&C (5); Atria Wealth Solutions (4); CAIS (4); Cambridge Investment Research (4); Cetera (4); Fiduciary Trust Company (4); Janney Montgomery Scott (4); Panoramix (4); SMArtX Advisory Solutions (4); Snappy Kraken (4); Voya (4); and Wealth Access (4).
"The record-setting participation in our Industry Awards this year is a testament to the value firms continue to place in the Wealthies as their best opportunity of the year to enhance their reputation, increase their brand awareness and set their organization apart from the competition," said William O'Conor, Managing Director of WealthManagement.com. "This year we're pleased to announce that we'll be celebrating and honoring our awards finalists and winners with in-person afternoon and evening events in New York City, along with simultaneous virtual broadcasts accessible to a broader audience of awards team members and other wealth management professionals across the nation."
The awards program was expanded in 2022 to recognize organizations that are pioneering innovation in retirement planning and charitable giving, as well as progressive companies who are advancing the integration and implementation of digital assets. And for the first time, individual awards will pay tribute to up-and-comers at RIA firms.
"Retirement planning has become a key focus for the industry, so we expanded the program this year to include additional categories for retirement plans and executive leaders – including Aggregator CEO of the Year, Defined Contribution Investment Only (DCIO) Providers, and Record Keepers," said O'Conor. "A new Charitable Giving/Donor Advised Fund Award will acknowledge the asset managers who are leading the way in investment planning and education programs. With the excitement around digital assets growing more serious, our Cryptocurrency Award will salute the product and service providers who are bringing crypto to the mainstream. And finally, Rising Star Awards will honor next generation leadership in RIA firms as succession planning and ownership transition become key factors to success."
Winners of the 2022 Industry Awards will be announced on September 8, 2022 during a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Preceding the evening festivities, c-level executives from finalist firms will gather for a full afternoon of technology discussions and networking events – including CTO buyers' panels led by key purchasing influencers at power users of wealth tech, and executive roundtables on the future of advisor tech.
A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong chose the finalists and will determine the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.
About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand For Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.
About Informa
Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
CONTACT:
William O'Conor, Managing Director
WealthManagement.com
Phone: (301) 717-0577
Email: william.oconor@informa.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.