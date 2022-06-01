YMCA of Silicon Valley Names Jim Hori as Next President and CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Hori has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Silicon Valley, effective June 15. He replaces Sandy Berlin Walker, who served as CEO for more than five years, and recently retired following a 43-year YMCA career.



For the last 22 years, Hori has held leadership positions at the Silicon Valley Bank, most recently as Managing Director, in tandem with 19 years as the President of the Silicon Valley Bank Foundation. During his tenure, the foundation has substantially grown its financial impact within the community, and Jim has been recognized twice with both the President's Award and the Community Service Award.

Deeply committed to serving his community, Hori has been on the YMCA of Silicon Valley Board of Directors for more than 10 years and served as Chairman for three years ending in 2021. He also served on the Hope Services Board of Directors for 15 years, including two years as Board Chair.

The YMCA of Silicon Valley Board of Directors began the CEO search with the goal of finding a recognized and visible leader in the community who could continue to advance the Y's mission, drive equity and inclusion initiatives, and strengthen communities through vital programs and services.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jim as our new leader. With his knowledge of the Y, complemented by his business experience and long-standing relationships in Silicon Valley, I'm confident he will provide the strategic leadership to take us to the next level in addressing critical community needs and improving the quality of life in Silicon Valley," said Board Chair Jill Kispert, YMCA of Silicon Valley.

As President and CEO, Hori will be leading one of the largest YMCA associations in the U.S. and one of the largest nonprofits in Silicon Valley. In addition to 10 health and wellness facilities and a year-round resident camp, the Y offers afterschool and youth programs at hundreds of school campuses across Silicon Valley.

"I'm honored the board has selected me for this opportunity. As we continue to move forward from the challenges of the last two years, I'm excited to expand the Y's services in new ways and continue to bring positive change to people's lives," said Jim Hori, incoming President and CEO.

YMCA of Silicon Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, YMCA of Silicon Valley serves 250,000 members and participants — regardless of age, income or background — by nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors.

