Associa Real Property Management To Host Tee-Up Fore Cares Golf Event On June 15th

Columbus, OH, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management (RPM), a leading provider of community management services throughout Dublin, Ohio and the surrounding area, will host a Tee-Up Fore Cares golf event at Topgolf Columbus on Wednesday, June 15th, from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Each participant will receive three hours of game play and networking time, lunch, soft drinks, and two bar drink tickets. The event will benefit the company's Associa Cares charity, which is dedicated to helping families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters.
Prim Painting, which provides professional painting services throughout Columbus, is the main event sponsor. They will be joined by several other generous RPM partners that also provide excellent services to managed communities.
"Associa Cares is such a worthy organization and this is a wonderful opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of people who are truly in need," said Aimee Myers, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, Real Property Management branch president. "We are so grateful to our partners for joining us in making this event a success. We are providing a great networking experience for our partners who will be able to relax and have some fun while providing crucial support for a good cause."
If you or your company would like to provide support and attend the event, there are sponsorship and golf-bay opportunities available. Individual contributions can also be made if interested parties are unable to attend the event. For more information about Associa Cares or the event, please email Julian.White@associa.us.
About Associa Cares
Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies.
Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.
Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007. To view Associa Cares' fundraising disclosures, please visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.
Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214.272.4095 dknoop@associaonline.com
