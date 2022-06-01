Enrico Schiappacasse is appointed Senior Vice President Strategy and Development of Vallourec and joins the Executive Committee

Meudon (France), 1 June 2022 – Vallourec announces the appointment of Enrico Schiappacasse as Senior Vice President Group Strategy and Development. He takes office on 1 June 2022 and joins the Group's Executive Committee.

Enrico Schiappacasse was previously Vice President of the Oil and Gas Business Unit at Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry.

" I look forward to welcoming Enrico to the Group and the Executive Committee. With over 25 years of experience in the energy and consulting sectors, he will be responsible for leading and executing the future strategic direction of the Group", said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

Biography of Enrico Schiappacasse

From 2009 to 2022, Enrico Schiappacasse held various positions within the Prysmian Group: first Director, Group Strategy and M&A, for eight years, then VP Marketing, Product and Business Development, Energy, before taking the head of the Oil and Gas Business Unit as Vice President.

From 1999 to 2009, he served as Senior Manager for Value Partners, a leading strategic consulting firm in Italy.

He began his career in 1998 as Operations Manager for the Barilla Group.

Aged 48, Enrico holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Genoa and an EMBA from the SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

