Innovative TurnSignl App Expands to Florida, Provides On-Demand Legal Guidance to Drivers

ORLANDO, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnSignl, the Black-owned app that provides 24/7 access to legal guidance from expert attorneys, is now available for use in Florida. The expansion marks the fifth market for TurnSignl, with services also available in Minnesota, California, Georgia, and Tennessee.

TurnSignl launched in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death and a national call for social justice and accountability in policing. Watching the movement unfold, TurnSignl's three co-founders saw a need to empower their community and developed technology to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the citizens it serves.

"We went to the marches, and we went to the vigils, but we couldn't wait on the sidelines anymore," said Jazz Hampton, co-founder and CEO of TurnSignl. "We always say that if we can't legislate, then we have to innovate — so that's exactly what we did."

The TurnSignl app provides a live video chat that connects users face-to-face with attorneys who are trained to de-escalate encounters between drivers and law enforcement, records the full interaction, and saves it to the user's cloud. TurnSignl attorneys are licensed to practice in the user's state and have expertise in local laws and regulations, enabling them to support drivers in their own jurisdictions.

"Too often, we've seen how quickly a traffic stop can become a stress-inducing and even life-threatening occurrence, especially for people of color," Hampton said. "TurnSignl can change the trajectory of those interactions, by providing access to calming legal guidance. It's a game-changer for drivers, families, businesses, and even police officers, because it fundamentally transforms the conversation about keeping everyone safe."

With nearly 20,000 downloads nationwide, TurnSignl is one of the fastest-growing companies in the legal industry. The TurnSignl app is available to download for iOS or Android today. For more information, visit turnsignl.com.

About TurnSignl:

TurnSignl is a mobile app that allows drivers to chat face-to-face with an attorney when they're pulled over or in an accident. This on-demand service records the interaction while an expert lawyer provides real-time legal guidance over video chat. Founded in 2020 by three Black professionals, TurnSignl was created to bridge the gap between residents and police and to provide a simple way to help drivers feel safer and empowered on the road.

TurnSignl's mission is to protect drivers' civil rights, de-escalate roadside interactions, and ensure both drivers and law enforcement officers return home safely.

