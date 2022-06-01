FirstBank Partners with Reforestation Nonprofit for Second Year; Aims to Plant Another 50,000 Trees

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on "banking for good," announced, for the second consecutive year, it will partner with global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted to plant five trees for every FirstBank Bloom Package * opened between Jun. 1 and Aug. 31.**



Last year, 50,000 trees were successfully reforested as a result of the campaign. This year, FirstBank is hoping to plant another 50,000 trees. The native trees will be planted throughout Colorado, Arizona and California in an effort to improve air quality, filter and conserve water, support wildlife and more.

"We were thrilled to see the enthusiasm from last year's success, and we're hoping to carry that momentum into this summer," said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. "The health of our planet and our communities is an important part of our ‘banking for good' mission, and this provides a great way for all of us to rally around a cause that supports the long-term vitality and betterment of our environment."

Planting trees is just one of the ways FirstBank gives back to the community. Through its partnership with Colorado Gives Day and Arizona Gives Day, FirstBank has helped raise over $392 million for nonprofit organizations. The bank also provides all employees two days of paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to support causes they're passionate about.

"We're grateful to call FirstBank a partner, and glad to see them take their mission to the next level yet again by supporting a powerful cause," said Ashley Lamontagne, B2B Marketing Manager at One Tree Planted. "People often underestimate how valuable reforestation is to our climate, and don't realize planting trees can be among the most effective ways to improve air quality, water and biodiversity. That's why it's great that organizations like FirstBank are making it easy for customers to make a real difference."

The FirstBank Bloom Package helps make saving money, and the planet, easy. The package is a linked checking and savings account with no minimum balance requirements and no monthly service fees.***

To learn more or to open a FirstBank Bloom Package, visit efirstbank.com/green .

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. MEMBER FDIC.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org .

*Bloom Checking, Bloom Savings, Online Banking, eStatements, and a FirstBank Visa Debit Card are required or the package will be canceled. The Visa Debit Card is $10/year after the first year and waived for account holders who are 25 years of age and under at the time the annual fee is charged. Other conditions and restrictions apply.

**FirstBank will donate $6.50 (or 5 trees) per FirstBank Bloom Package opened online or in-person, up to $65,000 (50,000 trees), towards One Tree Planted. Offer is available to new and existing customers. Offer is only valid from June 1, 2022 - August 31, 2022

***Certain restrictions and requirements apply. Online Banking is free with eStatements or $3 per month with paper statements.

