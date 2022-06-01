Particle Foundation Hosts 'The LIITA Effect' at Praz-Delavallade

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particle Collection , a gateway NFT into shaping the art world, is proud to announce its third event hosted by Particle Foundation at Praz Delavallade and the first time that Particle holders are seeing the physical Banksy piece, Love is in the Air (2005), after the launch and sell out of particles.



Particle Collection fractionalizes fine art, making it more collectible and more accessible. Each piece grants owners access to a community-powered museum and a voice over the future of fine art. Through gallery events, such as The LIITA Effect Exhibition, Particle Collection in tandem with the Particle Foundation leverages the blockchain to onboard more people into the fine art collecting space, bringing more art into the world for people to see.

Presenting The LIITA Effect — a group exhibition curated by Daniel Sierra Dominguez and Bailey Jane open to the Los Angeles community from June 3 to 7, 2022. The name of the exhibition is a reflection of the Particle Foundation's iconic Banksy masterpiece Love is In the Air (2005), globally known as one of the most powerful anti-war images. Particle Foundation has invited a selection of contemporary artists; Abi Salami , Michael Reeder , Naila Opiangah and Gucci Ghost to respond directly to the work from a reflection of their respective practices.

The week-long exhibition will include a variety of tailored exclusive events and experiential experiences surrounding the exhibition including: The Artist Talk, The Gallery Tour, and The Merch Drop.

The Exhibition

The exhibition will be open on June 3-6, 2022 from 11am to 8pm and June 7, 2022 from 9am to 4pm. Alongside Banksy's piece, the exhibition will feature cutting-edge contemporary artists who have responded to Banksy's Love is in the Air artwork from their unique perspectives and practices. Featuring fresh new artwork from: Michael Reeder, Naila Opiangah, Gucci Ghost and Abi Salami. During the exhibition, Particle holders will be able to interact with Banksy's piece through artificial reality (AR). Particle holders will be able to experience their own particles through AR effects, extending this feature to Particle holders who are unable to attend the event can still enjoy the feature which they can use from their home.

The Artist Talk

The artist talk will be hosted by Particle at Praz Delavallade on June 3, 2022 at 6:30pm, where Particle holders and the Los Angeles community can participate in an intimate evening discussion between curator and consultant Daniel Sierra Dominguez, rising star Abi Salami and Naila Opiangah, who is hot on the heels of her success from the recent multi-disciplinary collaboration with Chance the Rapper titled "Child of God".

The Gallery Tour

The Particle Collection will be hosting private gallery tours at PACE gallery's sprawling new LA space on June 4 at 2pm and 4pm. Particle holders and the Los Angeles community can participate in guided tours with art experts to walk and talk you through the collection with key elements of the gallery designed by the revolutionary James Turrell.

The Merch Drop

In collaboration with Andrew Totah, artist and designer, Totah has created 100 one-of-a-kind limited edition t-shirts that will be available for purchase during exhibition hours. Andrew Totah has worked with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Mira Mikati.

"Particle NFTs will grant access to a community that rewards its holders with benefits and experiences in the art world that elevate their understanding of the value of art," said Harold Eytan, CEO of Particle Collection. "Each new art piece acquired is fractionalized into 10,000 NFT particles, providing governance tokens for each plot held, decentralizing decision making around future art purchases and museum decisions. At Particle, we believe that the more collective knowledge we share around art, the more art will be valued."

Given the political climate we face today, with the world witnessing the tragedy of war once again, Particle Foundation shares one of the most famous anti-war paintings in history with timeless ascendancy to recollect the power artists have in conveying not only the human condition, nuances, and responses to war but also human liberation against the overwhelming forces of political crime and death.

"The goal of Particle Foundation is to bridge the gap between the traditional physical artworld and NFT space by inciting both sectors to understand and learn about one another, as well as find innovative ways to work collaboratively," said Charlotte Eytan, Director of Particle Foundation. "We are excited to be in LA for our third event with Banksy's piece and plan to continue partnering with museums and galleries globally as we grow the collection. Heading to Europe after LA, Particle holders have the opportunity to vote on which city in Europe they would like to see the collection tour, supporting our goal of a community-powered museum."

With the collection tour making its way across the globe, the Particle Foundation aims to host more exhibitions surrounding the center piece bought for the collection and include emerging and established artists to respond to the works that will be acquired in the future.

About Particle Foundation

The Particle Foundation is the first of its kind Web3 gallery and museum, combining the stewardship of traditional institutions with the exclusivity of a private collection and touring exhibitions for particle holders. Particles represent a minority ownership in the works held in the Particle collection, becoming a gateway NFT into shaping the art world today. Particle Collection is a result of establishing a new art curator and collector class that is empowered to collectively shape the future of art.

About Particle Collection

Particle's unique model is disruptive while providing benefits to all ecosystem participants. Particle's technical and legal structure divides fine art masterpieces into unique "plots" called Particles: NFTs that represent unique collectible elements within paintings. People get to trade and collect art while being granted governance in a people-powered museum. Art collectors and artists get unique tax benefits and income potential. Investors get rapid liquidity while also getting long-term upside.

