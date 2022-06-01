Hartman's Marketing Team Wins 2022 AMA Crystal Award for SEO

Houston, TX, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association (AMA), the country's prestigious community for marketing professionals, announced the marketing team at Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. (Hartman) as winners of the SEO (Search Engine Optimization) category at the 36th Annual Houston AMA Crystal Awards Gala held at the Bayou City Event Center in Houston, Texas on May 19, 2022.

The Hartman team was singled out for exceptional project results from more than 150 finalists in more than 90 categories from marketing, communications, advertising, design, and public relations. The panel of judges, which included some of the country's top marketing thought leaders, educators, and authors, rated the project's objective, strategy, tactics, and finally, the measurable results.

Led by Vice President of Marketing, Anthony Trollope, a multifaceted digital leader of 15 years, the award-winning team is made up of contributions from Malori Bizzell-Johannes, Sarah Hoopes, Lace Llanora and Judith Roque.

Commenting on the award, Trollope shared "A yearlong digital engagement anchored around developing high-quality content resulted in our organic traffic growing 151 percent. I am humbled by the recognition of our peers and immensely proud of my team who have worked so hard on this effort, it is an honor to lead them."

Commenting on the team's award, President and CEO of the Texas based commercial real estate firm, Al Hartman, shared, "Strategically orchestrated efforts by this team have contributed to our company having its best year ever, I am so proud of Anthony and his talented team for winning this well-deserved award!"

To learn more about Hartman or view the Hartman marketing team's content, please visit www.hi-reit.com.

