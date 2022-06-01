Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market US$ 10,828 Mn By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace maintenance chemicals market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 3.7% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 10,828 million by 2030.



The aerospace industry is rapidly expanding and will continue to expand. According to the most recent projections, demand for air travel would climb at a 4.3 percent annual rate over the next two decades. Rising air passenger traffic, combined with growing demand for aircraft maintenance, is driving the expansion of the aircraft market. Furthermore, increased travel frequency, rising per capita income, and higher living standards of potential clients are driving market demand. Stringent regulatory requirements for aviation and fleet operation and maintenance, such as those imposed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), are also fueling future aviation sector expansion. However, the global expansion of the aviation and tourist industries is a major factor driving the growth of the market for aerospace maintenance chemicals.

Furthermore, increased aircraft deliveries, resulting in a greater requirement for aircraft health monitoring, are expected to boost market demand for an aircraft application. The rising need for aircraft surface repair due to environmental temperature and climatic conditions raises the demand for aerospace maintenance chemicals. Aerospace maintenance chemicals are degreasers that are used to keep planes in good working order. Paint strippers, cleaning solutions, paint removers, degreasers, and aviation washers and polishers are all used. Cleaners are used on all commercial aircraft to keep them corrosion-free and sanitary on both the inside and outside. Furthermore, rising middle-class disposable income encourages increased aircraft utilization. As a result, the aircraft's service, repair, and overhaul activities expand, supporting the growth of the aerospace maintenance chemical sector.

Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market Growth Aspects

The development of the commercial aircraft fleet and the expanding trend of air transportation are driving the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market. Higher flight frequency and rising living standards among potential customers are also driving the aerospace maintenance chemicals business forward. Expanding flight travel, growing air passengers, and falling ticket prices are some aerospace maintenance chemical industry observations. An increase in demand for fuel economy and rising space exploration operations are the key forces driving the global aircraft maintenance chemical business throughout the predicted period. Furthermore, significant growth in the number of air passengers will compel the business to grow dramatically in the next years.

Increasing demand for aircraft cleaning chemicals is driving the market

Aircraft cleaning chemicals are compounds that are largely used in the aerospace sector to clean the outside of aircraft and their cargo. These chemicals include specialty solvents, cleaning agents, paint strippers, aviation wash, polish, and other similar items. Aircraft cleaning chemicals can be classified as acidic, alkaline, or neutral. People increasingly prefer to travel by plane as their standard of living increases. The growing need for air transportation and freight services will fuel the development of aircraft cleaning chemicals. With an increasing number of COVID-19 illnesses worldwide, the limits on varied development in the aviation cleaning chemicals industry are becoming more severe. Furthermore, the careful maintenance of the aircraft aids in extending its life. Rapid growth in the aviation industry, combined with an increase in the number of air travelers, is likely to drive demand for aircraft cleaning chemicals throughout the forecast period.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market. North America dominates the worldwide aerospace maintenance chemical market, which is expected to increase even more over the projected period due to the airline industry's strong expansion. In North America region, the United States leads the aerospace maintenance chemical market. Furthermore, improvements in the space travel sector are growing and expanding new economic opportunities in this region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market participants over the next several years. Countries such as India, Japan, and China are making significant contributions to the market's expansion, leading the Asia-Pacific market to grow, owing to the introduction of new technologies and rising demands for Repair, Maintenance, and Overhaul Services in this region.

Market Segmentation

The global aerospace maintenance chemicals market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on product, nature of chemical, and aircraft. Based on the product, the market is divided into aircraft cleaning chemicals, aviation paint removers, aircraft leather cleaners, aviation paint strippers, degreasers, specialty solvents, and aircraft wash and polish. Based on the chemical, the market separated into organic chemical and inorganic chemical. Based on aircraft, the market is categorized into commercial aircraft, business aircraft, single-engine piston, military aircraft, space, helicopters, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the aerospace maintenance chemicals industry are The Dow Chemical Company, JACA industrials, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arrow Solutions, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, Florida Chemical, Nuvite Chemical Compounds, Nexeo Solutions, Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co, Royal Dutch Shell, GE Aviation.

