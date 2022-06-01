Manufacturers In The Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Are Investing In Advanced Technologies To Develop Safer And More Effective Products As Per The Business Research Company's Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the surgical sealants and adhesives market, companies in the adhesives and sealants manufacturers market are investing in technologies to make advanced medical sealants and adhesives. Advances have been made in a wide range of technologies targeting some embodiment of a practical and safe adhesive. Among the most successful of the surgical sealant and adhesive market trends are cyanoacrylates, marine adhesive proteins, and fibrin-based sealants.

For instance, in January 2020, Terumo, a Japan-based manufacturer of medical tools and equipment, launched a new surgical sealant, AQUABRID in the EMEA market. AQUABRID® is a novel, fully synthetic surgical sealant for aortic procedures. It reacts with water (blood) and forms an elastic layer that adheres tightly to the tissue. It is safe and effective in achieving hemostasis, even when blood coagulation is inhibited during cardiac surgery. It contains a syringe filled with the gel-like sealant, a spatula for even distribution, and two silicone sheets that help transfer the sealant to the desired application side and hold it there during the time of reaction. Also in November 2020, TISSIUM received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational Device Exemption application for its vascular sealant. The medtech company developed a proprietary technology, called biomorphic programmable polymers, to transform the way tissues are repaired, leading to the restoration of their natural function. The company's biomorphic programmable polymer technology enables the layer-by-layer construction of 3D structures but also the repair of damaged tissue. TISSIUM's pre-polymer can be used in a variety of medical applications: inside the body as sealants, adhesives, barriers, plugs, as a vehicle for drug delivery, as well as implantable devices created outside of the body using 3D printing technology.



The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The global surgical sealants and adhesives market share is expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

An increase in the geriatric population around the world is expected to contribute to the growth of the market value of surgical sealants and adhesives market. The geriatric population naturally develops multiple health problems and other issues that require surgeries, which in turn will increase the demand for surgical sealants and adhesives. According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or above, which means the population aged 60 years and above will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, the world's population of people aged 60 years and older will double by 2.1 billion. The number of people aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million. Therefore, the increase in the geriatric population will promote the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

Major players in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market are Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., CryoLife Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., CSL Limited (CSL Behring), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Sanofi, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., and Sealantis Ltd.

The global market for surgical sealants and adhesives is segmented by product into biological sealants, synthetic sealants, semi-synthetic sealants; by indication into tissue sealing, tissue engineering, hemostasis; by end-use into hospitals, clinics, others.

In 2021, North America was the largest region in the adhesives and sealants industry. The fastest-growing regions in the surgical sealants and adhesives market will be the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The regions covered in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide surgical sealants and adhesives market overviews, surgical sealants and adhesives market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, surgical sealants and adhesives market segments and geographies, surgical sealants and adhesives market trends, surgical sealants and adhesives market drivers, surgical sealants and adhesives market restraints, surgical sealants and adhesives market leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

