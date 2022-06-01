GlobalData Plc: Escapism Among Major Factors Fueling Experience Economy Trend

LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has shifted the value and channels associated with the experience economy trend. In recent years consumers have prioritized experiences over products, but before the pandemic, these were characterized by premium, in-person events, and gatherings. COVID-19 has obliged consumers and businesses to re-evaluate what is important to the consumer experience. The travel and other physical experience limitations that COVID-19 has imposed have led consumers to seek sensory escapism. Where economic issues are putting pressure on the trend, technology is offering a cost-effective solution.



The Experience Economy market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides the consumer trend analysis of the experience economy.

Key Factors Driving Experience Economy Trend

Escapism

Technology and Digital Lifestyles

Rejection Of Mass Production/Consumption

Pre-COVID Nostalgia

Because of technological innovation, consumers can have more enhanced experiences through the use of tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented/Virtual Reality (AR/VR).

Key Sensory-Driven Categories in Experience Economy

Food

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Alcoholic drinks

Personal care

Household care

Petcare

Tobacco and e-cigarettes

Foodservice

Retail





Food has the capacity to be highly personalized and authentic, experiencing renewed focus for consumers during the pandemic seeking escapism.

Key Players Associated with Experience Economy

Rockstar

Bacardi

Olika

Neutrogena

Fenty

Domino's

Smashburger

Alepa

Tesco





Experience Economy Market Overview

Key Sensory-Driven Categories Food, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Personal Care, Household Care, Petcare, Tobacco and E-Cigarettes, Foodservice, and Retail Key Factors Escapism, Technology and Digital Lifestyles, Rejection of Mass Production/Consumption, and Pre-COVID Nostalgia Key Players Rockstar, Bacardi, Olika, Neutrogena, Fenty, Domino's, Smashburger, Alepa, and Tesco

FAQs

What are the key sensory-driven categories in the experience economy?

The key sensory-driven categories in the experience economy are food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, petcare, tobacco and e-cigarettes, food service, and retail.

What are the key factors driving the experience economy trend?

The key factors driving the experience economy trend are escapism, technology, and digital lifestyles, rejection of mass production/consumption, and pre-COVID nostalgia.

Who are the key players associated with experience economy trends?

The key players associated with the experience economy trend are Rockstar, Bacardi, Olika, Neutrogena, Fenty, Domino's, Smashburger, Alepa, and Tesco.

