KP Tissue Announces Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. ("KPT") KPT will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Corporation has decided to hold the meeting in a virtual-only format which will be conducted via live webcast online at http://web.lumiagm.com/297703906 .



For shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend, the presentation material will also be available on the web site www.kptissueinc.com .

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.3% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Source KP Tissue Inc.