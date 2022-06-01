George Jon Welcomes George Orr as COO

CHICAGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Jon, the global pioneer in eDiscovery managed services, has expanded its leadership team with the addition of George Orr as Chief Operating Officer. In this transformational move, Orr will assume leadership of day-to-day operations at George Jon, enabling CEO George Nedwick to focus on short and long-term plans for the Sales and Technology teams.
Orr held multiple executive roles over 15 years at Relativity, leading customer teams focused on support, professional services, customer success, and sustained growth of the certified professional community. Orr was an original member of the Relativity "go-to-market team" in 2007 and helped grow the company in revenue and employees (5-1500). In overseeing a global client base and expanding service-based activities worldwide, Orr became a proven leader in eDiscovery realm, and will bring his knowledge of key players and market needs to the George Jon team.
"Needless to say, I am thrilled that George is joining our team," says George Nedwick, CEO. "Not only has George been an industry stalwart and innovator over multiple decades, but also a good friend and partner. Now we'll get to collaborate on common goals and improve the business together, with his unmatched operational experience helping our internal teams achieve new heights."
Pictured above: George Orr, Chief Operating Officer at George Jon
About George Jon
George Jon is a niche technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations and Governance industries. Over the past 17 years, George Jon consultants and engineers have worked to optimize technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and maximizing platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by strategic architecture and workflow assessments, ongoing management/support, 24x7 Hypercare, and a Dell OEM technology stack architected with 17 years of best practices. For more information, visit georgejon.com.
For more information about this release, please contact:
Reynolds Broker, +1.312.698.7165, rbroker@georgejon.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3858e6b-7bc2-46c1-a595-c04de40b0c43
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.