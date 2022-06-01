Questex Bolsters its Hotel Operations Portfolio with the Addition of Event and Hospitality Executive Akshar Patel

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces that hospitality and event leader Akshar Patel has joined as Senior Director of Events & Strategy, Hotel Operations. In this newly created position, Patel will be responsible for Questex's hotel operation events – Hotel ROI and the Hotec portfolio of hosted buyer meetings – and growth of the portfolio through acquisition, partnerships and organic initiatives.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:
With nearly 20 years of experience in leadership, event strategy and business operations, Patel joins Questex with a proven track record of successfully delivering large-scale live and virtual events and trade shows. Most recently, Patel was Vice President of Conventions and Events and a member of the Executive Leadership Team with the Asian American Hotel Operators Association (AAHOA), where he managed the world's largest hospitality convention and trade show, a portfolio of 150+ hospitality events, as well as virtual/hybrid events.
Earlier in his career, Patel managed events for large associations and agencies, as well as InterContinental the Willard Hotel Washington, D.C. and was also an Advisory Board Member for Shepard Exposition Services. Patel is currently an Advisory Board Member for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Visit Dallas Customer Advisory Board, Philadelphia CVB Advisory Board and the Events Industry Council APEX Commission.
Patel will report to Amy Vaxman, Vice President/Market Leader for the Hotel Operations market. Vaxman said, "Akshar's reputation for creative and innovative thinking will be a tremendous asset to our portfolio of events. From his event expertise to his industry connections, we look forward to Akshar driving growth for the Questex portfolio. We welcome Akshar to our team."
Patel added, "I'm excited to join Questex, which in the hospitality space, has proven to be a successful organization in bringing together hospitality executives and decision makers – advancing innovation, trends, idea-sharing and profitability throughout the world. I look forward to joining a great team of passionate professionals and taking our events strategy and offerings to new heights."
Reach Patel at apatel@questex.com.
About QUESTEX
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Amy Vaxman
Vice President/Market Leader
Hotel Operations market
avaxman@questex.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.