Irving Shipbuilding and Acadia University Announce Certificate in Maritime Security at CANSEC Canada's Global Defence and Security Trade Show

OTTAWA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia University and Irving Shipbuilding Inc. (ISI), in partnership with the International Association of Maritime Security Professionals (IAMSP), are pleased to announce the creation of a new Professional Certificate in Maritime Security (PCMS) to be offered through Open Acadia starting in the fall of 2022. Announced at CANSEC, Canada's Global Defence and Security Trade show on June 1, the PCMS consists of two components: academic credit and non-credit courses offered through Open Acadia and specialized courses offered through IAMSP, based in London, UK.



Acadia University's President, Dr. Peter Ricketts, believes the new program is timely given the increasing threats and concerns about maritime security that include climate change, cybersecurity, environmental risks, supply chain management, political unrest, criminal activity, legal risks and governance, and other aspects of maritime infrastructure security. "There is an urgent need for professionals working in the various sectors of the maritime domain to have a more comprehensive understanding of security issues," says Ricketts. "The Professional Certificate in Maritime Security combined with the IAMSP accreditation program will provide the critical academic education and practitioner training necessary to address the complexities of the security risks and threats being faced and will contribute significantly to the professionalization of maritime security expertise."

"Irving Shipbuilding is pleased to support this new program with an investment of over $650,000," explains Kevin Mooney, president of Irving Shipbuilding. The Canadian Surface Combatant ships (CSC) that we will begin building in 2024 bring higher levels of security requirements. Partnering with Acadia University delivers a uniquely "Made-in-Canada" program that is recognized by the world-leading International Association of Maritime Security Professionals."

Dr. Michael Parkes has been engaged as Project Manager to oversee the development of the Professional Certificate program with the aim of having the program commence in the fall of 2022.

Dr. Parkes is a subject matter expert in security as well as coastal and maritime environmental risk management, and since 2004 has offered a Strategic Leadership in Government and Corporate Security /Emergency Management Executive Course from Ottawa. "In addition to the traditionally held understanding of maritime security in the context of lawful behaviour on the seas, protection against hostile acts such as terrorism, piracy and geopolitical conflict and competition, maritime security also includes a significant focus on the protection of the environment," says Parkes.

IAMSP provides its members with the tools, guidance, training, and development to attain, maintain, and demonstrate the required professional status in the maritime domain. The Acadia certificate will be linked to the marine security accreditation program offered by IAMSP to marine industry professionals working around the world.

Al McDougall, the IAMSP Lead Designer/Instructor says, "Acadia University has a rich academic history, including in its early history of instruction in navigation. Working with Acadia on this opportunity, made possible through the generosity of the Irving Shipbuilding program, will help establish and sustain a maritime security capacity that rightfully belongs in this community. The Association is both grateful for the opportunity this endeavour presents and proud to have played a key leadership role in bringing it into being."

