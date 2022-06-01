Vishay Intertechnology TRANSZORB® TVS Offer High Surge Capability to 3 kW, Leakage Current Down to 1 μA in SMC (DO-214AB) Package

MALVERN, Pa., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH today introduced a new series of surface-mount TRANSZORB® bidirectional transient voltage suppressors (TVS) in the SMC (DO-214AB) package for automotive, industrial, and telecom applications. Offering high surge capability of 3 kW at 10/1000 μs to meet the specifications of ISO 16750-2 Pulse b, SMC3KxxxCAHM3_A series devices provide low leakage current down to 1 μA from 22 V to 120 V and high temperature operation to +175 °C.
Suitable for high reliability applications, the Vishay General Semiconductor TVS released today are AEC-Q101 qualified and offer extremely stable breakdown voltage from 11.1 V to 133 V across their entire operating temperature range of -55 °C to +175 °C. Designed to protect sensitive electronic equipment against voltage transients induced by inductive load switching and lightning, the devices are intended for automotive load dump protection and signal line protection in industrial and telecom systems.
The SMC3KxxxCAHM3_A series consists of 33 TVS part numbers with stand-off voltages from 10 V to 120 V. The devices offer very fast response times, low incremental surge resistance, and excellent clamping capability, with a maximum clamping voltage from 17.0 V to 193 V at 10/1000 μs. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, and they offer a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C.
Samples and production quantities of the new SMC3KxxxCAHM3_A series are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.
The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TRANSZORB is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.
