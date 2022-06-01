Catchpoint Accelerates Web Optimization Prototyping with No-Code Experiments on WebPageTest

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint®, the global leader in digital experience monitoring (DEM), announced today the expansion of the WebPageTest platform, an open-source web performance testing suite. It allows web developers, SEO managers and performance teams to run instant tests from various locations and receive a detailed performance audit of their web pages and web applications. WebPageTest's new Opportunities and Experiments features help these teams code with confidence, instantly providing actionable insights and automated experiments for implementing best practices and building quick, usable and resilient websites.



Identifying and testing performance improvements often proves difficult and time-consuming, with increasingly complex websites. Even the best web performance teams often spend days or weeks identifying and implementing a potential improvement based on standard scores and metrics, just to be underwhelmed by the changes or find that it breaks other parts of their users' experience.

WebPageTest Opportunities and Experiments allows performance teams to code with confidence by automatically generating and testing performance tweaks to eliminate blocking scripts, optimize image rendering, and minimize layout shifts with zero code changes.

WebPageTest Opportunities allows users access to unique and actionable insights generated by test results. IT teams receive suggested best practices, such as deferred or async JavaScript, right-sized images, and security fundamentals. Built by leading performance experts with decades of experience, WebPageTest Opportunities guides teams to implement best practices and create lightning-fast websites that delight and convert more users.

WebPageTest Experiments gives users access to custom and automatically generated optimization tests that show how their websites could benefit from specific, actionable improvements with zero changes to the codebase. By making on-the-fly changes to the site's HTML, JS, and CSS without actually changing any deployed code and comparing it to a control test, developers can instantly gauge the potential for success of their performance tuning. This will prove to be an essential piece of any developers' or site owners' toolbox, improving the pace of development and increasing their ability to code with confidence.

"For devs and businesses alike, WebPageTest is continuing to evolve as the gold-standard of performance testing," says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO at Catchpoint. "Teams will save countless hours of triage by accelerating performance prototyping for both production and in-prod sites. The ability to test and tweak major performance improvements without changing any production code will help to remove red tape and improve the org-wide adoption of performance as a culture."

In addition to Opportunities and Experiments, WebPageTest is also substantially enhancing the platform experience with access to Private Tests, Bulk Tests, and Priority Testing. As of today, all existing API users of WebPageTest will be also be able to access all new features.

For a full rundown of the new features and an explanation of some key use cases, visit the WebPageTest blog here.

WebPageTest will be hosting a series of livestreams, events, and competitions over the coming month to help users experience, explore, and test out these incredible new features. For more information, please visit our events page.

About WebPageTest

WebPageTest is the industry standard for open-source website performance testing and tuning. Built and maintained by some of the world's leading web performance experts with decades of experience in WebPerf consulting, WebPageTest strives to provide performance products and resources to our global and growing community of developers, third-party platforms, technical consultants and others.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint is the enterprise-proven Digital Experience Observability industry leader, empowering teams to confidently own the end-user experience. We provide unparalleled visibility and insight into every critical system that collectively produces and delivers digital experiences to customers and employees. Business leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, Equinix, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint to proactively and rapidly detect and repair problems before they impact users. With the largest observability network, broadest capabilities, and highest data quality in the industry, Catchpoint is the ally you need to deliver on the unrelenting user experience expectations of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com.

