Second Century Ventures Opens Applications for 2023 REACH Canada Real Estate Technology Program

Vancouver, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian arm of the REACH real estate technology scale-up program is now accepting applications for its 2023 cohort. The award-winning REACH program was developed and is operated by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®.

The mission of NAR's global REACH program is to select and accelerate the most promising new technology companies in real estate and adjacent industries – including banking, insurance and home services – by offering premier access to the following:

Mentorship from real estate, mortgage, venture capital and technology sector leaders;

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry from top experts from organizations such as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, the Institute of Real Estate Management and leading technology firms worldwide;

Exclusive opportunities at the most impactful conferences, trade shows and networking events including Banff Western Connection and NAR NXT;

Unique access to top media and academic organizations; and

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs, including more than 180 REACH portfolio companies and curated program sponsors.

On the heels of two successful cohorts, REACH Canada has established itself as an industry standout and will once again offer a select group of entrepreneurs access to a worldwide network of peers, mentors and investors in conjunction with its sister programs in the U.S., Australia and the U.K.

"Our organization has seen many exciting technology developments in the real estate space during the past few years," said SCV President and NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. "The REACH Canada scale-up program is an asset to aspiring entrepreneurs and offers a vital boost to help propel their business to the next level."

Notable successes from REACH Canada portfolio companies include a nationwide pilot between Openn USA and the Canadian Real Estate Association to bring transparent bidding to the home purchase process in Canada; a partnership between Rental Beast and the California Association of Realtors® to power rental market data and technology to 217,000 C.A.R. members; and the Rise sustainable home renovation platform, which was selected to be featured as part of the joint initiative between the National Association of Home Builders and the National Association of Realtors®, Home Performance Counts, connecting professionals and consumers with high performance home products. Collectively, REACH Canada portfolio companies have raised in excess of $50 million of funding in the program's two years.

"With two successful cohorts under our belt, we are even more committed and prepared to work with companies that provide immense value to the home buying experience, and bring empowering solutions to market," said Lynette Keyowski, REACH Canada Managing Partner. "We welcome companies and founders that are focused on offering new solutions, perspectives and expertise to address some of our biggest social and economic challenges, including housing affordability, accessibility and sustainability."

Applications for REACH Canada will be accepted through July 31, 2022. The 2023 program, which runs from October 2022 through May 2023, includes a combination of virtual and in-person events. For more information about REACH Canada, or to apply, visit www.narreach.ca.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association's more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

