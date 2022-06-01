Colorado State University Global Launches New Online Master of Business Administration

Aurora, Colo., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced its new Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, featuring a series of applied industry-relevant courses and the opportunity for students to customize their pathway with one of over a dozen different graduate specialization options. Tailored to meet the flexible needs of busy adults, this fully online, asynchronous program can be completed for less than $17,000.
With a curriculum designed by industry experts, the 30-credit program will develop students' abilities in the areas of leadership, strategy, innovation, globalization, systems thinking, decision-making, and ethics. Further, for a smooth enrollment process, CSU Global does not require a Graduate Record Examinations General Test (GRE) or a Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).
"Recognizing that an MBA is one of the most sought-after credentials for executive-level positions, our goal is to provide a high-quality and customizable online option for learners at all stages of their professional lives," said Dr. Deb Sepich, MBA Program Director at CSU Global. "This degree is ideal for students looking to hone their business skills and advance their careers. In designing the program, it was critical for us to focus on problem-based learning, such as applied simulations and case studies, to give students hands-on experiences."
To tailor their program for added value and targeted expertise, students can specialize in a specific area that aligns with their professional goals and personal interests. Current specialization areas include Organizational Leadership, Project Management, Healthcare Administration, Accounting, Finance, Cyber Security, and Information Technology.
Graduates of the program will be able to coordinate strategic goals, steward resources, apply analytical skills, solve organizational challenges, assess financial performance and business scenarios, use quantitative and qualitative analysis tools, formulate actionable business plans, and navigate cultural complexities.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it is estimated that business and financial occupations will grow by 8% from 2020 to 2030, resulting in approximately 750,800 new jobs. Recognizing the need for a flexible online MBA program to meet workplace needs, CSU Global provides asynchronous courses that allow students to earn their degrees in a format that is adaptable to their schedules and life responsibilities. In addition, CSU Global students have access to 24/7 live online tutoring, online library access, a writing center, technical support, career services, and disability services to enable their success.
Enrollment for the MBA program is now open, with classes beginning in July 2022. Please visit CSUGlobal.edu/MBA to register.
About Colorado State University Global
Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.
