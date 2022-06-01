i-PRO brings AI to its PTZ cameras and adds 35 new models

Fukuoka, Japan, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-PRO Co., Ltd., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, today announced the addition of AI to its PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) cameras and a revamp of the entire PTZ range, adding a total of 35 new cameras. The PTZ cameras also benefit from a new modern design in a smaller form factor that is similar in size to many dome cameras.

The S-Series cameras include a powerful built-in AI processor enabling advanced automatic tracking to make operators' lives much easier. The cameras, equipped with the highest levels of cybersecurity, can run two different Deep Learning AI applications at the edge of the network, reducing load and server infrastructure costs.

For the first time, i-PRO has also added PTZ cameras to its U-Series, a cost effective, yet cyber secure range for the most price sensitive installations.

"i-PRO is continuing our commitment to constant innovation and our mission to make AI capabilities universally available across the surveillance market," said Adam Lowenstein, Director of Product Management at i-PRO Americas Inc. "Our new PTZ cameras are the first PTZs with an open AI platform on the edge with the highest level of cyber-security. i-PRO PTZs offer tamper resistant technology, identity-based authentication, strong encryption, and an extra layer of security that helps protect IT networks."

The S-Series PTZ Cameras: Smarter, faster and cybersecure

The new S-Series PTZs have been upgraded with the latest image sensors and lenses, delivering improved image quality, especially in low lighting (0.015lx). The onboard Ambarella SoC supports advanced AI auto-tracking which can automatically detect, zoom, and track people, vehicles, and bicycles. Unique attributes of detected objects such as color and type are also leveraged to enhance tracking accuracy, such as following a red vehicle. Security operators will also notice faster PTZ response times during preset operation and improvements in auto-focus in manual operation, ensuring the operator has access to consistently sharp images

"These new PTZs offer the best low light performance in some of the smallest profiles in their class, allowing the cameras to be installed in almost any environment including areas with low ceilings. PTZ camera deployments no longer have to be restricted by the size of the dome. Being able to position the PTZ to obtain the best quality image increases the accuracy of AI-based tracking and object detection thereby reducing false alarms," said Lowenstein.

Available in 2MP and 5MP resolutions and offering 3.1x-40x zoom ratios in indoor and outdoor settings, the S-Series PTZs also support a variety of environments with options such as smoke tinted dome, salt resistance, and black models. An Auto-track Cooperation feature supports seamless PTZ handoff from the latest i-PRO Multi-sensor cameras for uninterrupted monitoring. With IP66/IP67 ingress protection and IK10 impact resistance, the outdoor S-Series PTZs are built to withstand challenging outdoor environments and can operate effectively in -58 to 140-degree F temperatures.

With i-PRO's open AI strategy, the Software Developer Kit (SDK) enables third party applications to be easily integrated – giving access to a wide range of automation processes and applications while providing advanced search and alert metadata to popular VMS platforms such as Genetec and Milestone.

The U-Series PTZ Cameras: Cost effective yet still cyber secure

The new U-Series PTZ cameras are designed for projects that do not require AI functionality but still need the core benefits of i-PRO's quality, reliability and cybersecurity. The cameras offer customers a cost effective, easy to install and cybersecure PTZ with leading image quality even in low lighting situations. The new U-Series PTZ outdoor models are available in 2MP resolutions with 3.1x-21x zoom ratios for both indoor and outdoor settings. The cameras meet IP66 ingress and IK10 impact resistance standards.

NDAA and TAA compliant, the S-Series and U-Series PTZs have also achieved the highest level of cybersecurity with FIPS 140-2 level 3 certification.

"i-PRO is committed to maintaining prices as well as introducing a quick delivery service to ensure product availability despite rapid inflation and industry component shortages," concluded Lowenstein.

About i-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety, and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic.

The company's products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

© i-PRO is a trademark of i-PRO Co., Ltd. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

