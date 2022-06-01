ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Knowledgehook Announces 2nd Annual Impact Awards: Celebrating Teacher Excellence

by Globe Newswire
June 1, 2022 10:32 AM | 11 min read

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming 2nd annual Impact Award ceremony is celebrating educators leading the charge in math education after another school year full of challenges. The award winners will be unveiled on June 7th, 2022 and the event will start with a keynote from Beatrice Moore-Luchin, who is an award-winning mathematics educator, author, and entrepreneur. She is also the current Executive Director of The Benjamin Banneker Association, Inc. and a past member of the NCTM Board of Directors.

67 teachers were identified as Impact Influencers because of their outstanding dedication to integrating research-backed techniques in the classroom. Our research panel now has the difficult task of identifying a select few of these exceptional math teachers for special distinction. The research panel is made up of Knowledge Translation Experts who are all leaders in the fields of educational research and teaching. They are looking to identify best practices in these six key areas:

  • Checking student understanding
  • Using student needs as a guide for learning
  • Adjusting instruction based on student needs
  • Collecting evidence of student improvement
  • Activating students as owners of their learning
  • Embedding social-emotional learning into everyday practice

During the ceremony, a Teacher of the Year will also be selected by the attendees. The winner will receive over $600 in prizes that will help them continue their phenomenal work in the classroom next year and promote their well-being. The prize package includes a classroom supply kit, a teacher swag bag, and a year of aromatherapy and self-care gift boxes from Nature's Wellness.

For more Information about the Impact Awards:

https://khlink.net/awardsinfo

Contact :
Chad Bewley
Director of Programs and Outreach
Chad.Bewley@knowledgehook.com, (416) 995-0814

List of Impact Influencers:

Patricia Agbaifoh, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
Joy Ashford, Strait Regional Centre for Education
Julie Banks, Durham District School Board
Lori Belford, Halton District School Board
Joe Benforte, Greater Essex County District School Board
Ives Bolt, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Jessica Brajkovic, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
Elizabeth Burke, Durham District School Board
Melinda Butler, Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education
Susie Buzzelli, Thames Valley District School Board
Tasya Candeloro, Niagara Catholic District School Board
Rachel Cha, Niagara Catholic District School Board
Mirella Chiodo, Greater Essex County District School Board
Laura Cross, Toronto Catholic District School Board
Hen Daniel, Pembina Trails School Division
Angela DiNardo, York Catholic District School Board
Christine Fong, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
Krystal Forster, Regina Public Schools
Sara Fortino, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
Joanne Gustyn, Niagara Catholic District School Board
Karen Hanson, Calgary Catholic School District
Alison Harrison, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
Michelle Hemingway, Avon Maitland District School Board
Amy Hicks, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
Ashlee Hooghiem, Thames Valley District School Board
Lauren Huston, Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Lindsay Irwin, Foothills School Division
Vanessa Johnson, Toronto District School Board
Kristina Kaldchibachi, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
Amanda Koon, York Catholic District School Board
Dorothea Kruger, Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Colleen Lannon, Halifax Regional Centre for Education
Andrew Lech, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
Lyndsey Lobb, Avon Maitland District School Board
Megan Lunn, Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board
Tammy MacLeod, Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
Michael Marchione, Halton District School Board
Andrew Mathewson, Pembina Trails School Division
Louis McIntyre, Simcoe County District School Board
Ana Miguelo, York Catholic District School Board
Nancy Montes, Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Jessica Napier, Simcoe County District School Board
Kenna Nelson, Regina Catholic School Division
Laura Nigro, Toronto Catholic District School Board
Stephanie O'Reilly, Grand Erie District School Board
Peter Osudar, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Julie Parkins, Durham District School Board
Nadia Pastore, Toronto Catholic District School Board
Alessia Picarelli, Toronto Catholic District School Board
Joshua Plumb, Calgary Catholic School District
Tanya Poulopoulos, Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Catherine Pulinec, Halton District School Board
Eddy Rogers, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
Ria Sarmiento, Toronto Catholic District School Board
Michelle Scarlett, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
Shaelynn Senyk, Good Spirit School Division
Nik Serrer, Halifax Regional Centre for Education
Ashanty Sri, Toronto District School Board
Derek Tangredi, Thames Valley District School Board
Dorathy Thompson, Calgary Catholic School District
Daniela Varney, Toronto Catholic District School Board
Stefanie Vieira, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
Taylor Webb, Grand Erie District School Board
Christine Welsh, Halifax Regional Centre for Education
Megan Winger, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
Katie Wydeven, Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board
Gregory Zelem, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Posted In: EducationPress Releases

