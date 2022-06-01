3D Mapping and Modelling Market Worth $12.13Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 15.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Mode ( Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Component (Software Tools and Services), 3D Mapping Application (Inspection and Measurement, Object Reconstruction, Projection and Navigation, Reporting and Virtualization, and Other 3D Mapping Applications), 3D Modelling Application (Product Marketing, Animation and Movies, Gaming and Designing, Architectural Rendering, and Other 3D Modelling Applications), and Vertical (Retail and Consumer Goods, Engineering and Construction, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Other Verticals)," the global 3D mapping and modelling market growth is driven by the rising demand for 3d animation, continuous technological advancements in 3D mapping and modelling tools, rising adoption of visual effects (VFX) in the entertainment industry.





The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000786





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.48 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 12.13 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 254 No. Tables 218 No. of Charts & Figures 122 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





3D Mapping and Modelling Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Autodesk; Saab AB; Golden Software; Trimble; Bentley Systems; Alphabet; Intermap Technologies; Airbus; Esri; CyberCity 3D; Topcon; Dassault Systèmes; Adobe; Pix4D; Pixologic; Flight Evolved; MAXON; Onionlab; The Foundry Visionmongers; Mitsubishi Electric; Apple; WRLD; GeoDigital; GeoSLAM; Mapbox; DeepMap; Civil Maps; Hivemapper; Shapr3D; Innersight; Astrivis; Pointivo; and Dynamic Map Platform are among the key players that are profiled during the 3D mapping and modelling market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global 3D mapping and modelling market and its ecosystem.

In 2020, Pix4D SA announced the Pix4Dcloud mapping platform for site monitoring and online survey workflows to offer better functionality.





Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000786/





Cloud computing has been driving the transformation of modern workplaces in all major industry verticals, such as retail, construction, manufacturing, logistics, media, and entertainment, by enhancing security and delivering high scalability and flexibility, thus, accelerating the development of innovative solutions and services for improved end user experience. In addition to this, cloud-based solutions also facilitate easy scalability, lower operating costs, high operational flexibility, faster visibility, and updates to enterprises while reducing costs and operational risks. The continuously evolving cloud architectures and integration of advanced features in cloud solutions are further fueling the uptake of these solutions in diverse end-use industries. For instance, Dassault Systemes continues to market SOLIDWORKS xDesign, its flagship cloud solution, while Autodesk's Fusion360 is the fourth most popular 3D CAD system. Siemens also continues to promote their solid cloud CAD tool named Solid Edge.





Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE







The huge investments are being made in VR technology, used in gaming, advertising, and home entertainment. Animators are using VR technology to produce similar effects. 3D mapping and modelling market sellers are seeing a rise in demand due to increased work on more complicated animals and creating more engaging virtual environments. Both visual effects and virtual reality are primarily concerned with developing a new environment that may astonish spectators. Studios are increasing their tools for creating virtual production, which is also a significant asset of virtual reality, using real-time graphics, motion capture, real-time facial capture, and camera tracking techniques. Virtual reality is becoming increasingly important to most visual effects firms. As virtual reality technology advances, more user-friendly interfaces are expected in the near future. Their usage and application will become more common and surely be of higher quality. VR and other extended reality (XR) technologies will undoubtedly make significant advances in animation during the next several years. Thus, the emergence of virtual reality technology is likely to open up significant prospects in the 3D mapping and modelling market growth over the forecast period.

In Europe, the UK, Italy, Russia, France, and Germany faced the worst impact of COVID-19. The region went through a severe financial crisis as businesses either had to reduce their activities substantially or suspend their operations. Due to travel bans, lockdowns, and supply chain disruptions, the region saw an economic slowdown in 2021. Moreover, the pandemic resulted in the closure of many tech giants and various industrial sectors, which obstructed companies' investment decisions in different software and impacted the 3D mapping and modelling market growth in Europe.





Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000786





Rising Uptake of Visual Effects (VFX) in Entertainment Industry to Boost 3D Mapping and Modelling Market:

Technological advancements have boosted visual effects (VFX) in big-budget and independent movies. With the increasing use of VFX in movies and TV shows, video games, and marketing, the entertainment industry has revolutionized to a whole new level. The growing interest in media and entertainment industry players concerning VFX is the primary driving factor for the 3D mapping and modelling market growth.

Over the last few decades, VFX has radically changed the media and entertainment industries. VFX was first deployed in movies, but the television business is now adapting it to enrich the plot and creative vision and transmit the intended notion to the viewer. Many filmmakers are seeking high-quality movies with engaging visual effects and realistic animations in response to worldwide consumers' need for engaging high-definition visual experiences. Several studios are currently integrating more animation and VFX shots to meet filmmakers' wishes.

3D Mapping and Modelling Market: Sector Overview

Based on component, the 3D mapping and modelling market has been segmented into software tools and services. The software tools segment held the largest market share in 2021. The software tools allow individuals to generate 3D maps and models. Due to the increasing uptake of animated content and 3D software tools and the growing gaming industry, 3D maps and models are experiencing significant adoption across various industries. Further, the deployment of visual content for marketing and promotional activities is among the other factors boosting the 3D mapping and modelling market.





Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000786/





Browse Adjoining Reports:

3D Animation Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Solution, Services); Technology (Motion Graphics, 3D Modeling, Visual Effects, 3D Rendering, Others); Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Education, Construction, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

Animation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Traditional Animation, 2D Vector-based Animation, 3D Computer Animation); Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud); Industry (Media and Entertainment, Education, Retail, Healthcare) and Geography

Projection Mapping Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Projection Type (2 Dimensional, 3 Dimensional, 4 Dimensional); Application (Advertisement, Events and Festivals, Education) and Geography

3D Map System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Inspection and Measurement, Object Reconstruction, 3D Projection and Navigation, Virtualization, Others); End-Use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utility, Others) and Geography

Software & System Modeling tools Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Standard Language-Based Modeling and Proprietary Language-Based Modeling); and Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare)

Navigation System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Satellite Navigation System, Surgical Navigation System, Inertial Navigation System); Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Marine) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:



If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/3d-mapping-modelling-market/