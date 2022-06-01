Egg Yolk Oil Market to Reach USD 528.9 Mn at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global egg yolk oil market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of USD 528.9 Mn by 2032.



An increased adoption of egg yolk oil, particularly in pharmaceuticals and infant nutrition has been witnessed over the past few years, and is predicted to continue to enlarge the market size in the near future. Moreover, several market participants have been continually innovating their product offerings which has resulted in a rise in the consumption of dietary supplements.

For instance, a new product in the form of a mixture of fermented garlic powder and egg yolk oil has come up in the market as an odourless capsule which helps in gaining muscle and burring fat, and boosting up the energy levels. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce players coupled with an increasing popularity is channelling a significant portion of revenue.

Alongside, nowadays, the customers have been prioritizing the use of products with the natural components over synthetic ones. This is predicted to have a positive impact on the demand for egg yolk oil in the coming years. Comprehending the above mentioned factors, the demand for egg yolk oil is expected to show an upsurge over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

US is expected to dominate the North America Egg Yolk Oil market by accounting for the maximum market value share of about 75% by 2022 end

Rising consumption of pharmaceutical and personal care products is expected to show an increase in the demand for egg yolk oil in different regions across the globe during the assessment period (2022-2032)

By product type, hen egg yolk oil is expected to account for the maximum market value share of the global market by 2022 end

In case of application segment, cosmetics and personal care products are expected to gain momentum and account for approximately 50% market value share on a global scale by 2032 end

Indirect channel is expected to account for a higher market value share than direct channel by 2032 end





"The rise in sales of dietary supplements attributing to the high stress level and hectic lifestyles of consumers is expected to result in a higher demand for egg yolk oil in the coming half decade .", says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to identify the interest of potential buyers and create a larger customer base. For instance,

A company named, ‘Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.' has newly offered DHA extracted chicken egg yolk oil from DHA-fortified chickens. This oil is extracted from ethanol which leads to less denaturation of its constituents with no excessive heat treatment





Key Companies Profiled in Egg Yolk Oil Market are Kewpie Corporation Vav Life Sciences Private Limited Ecovatec Solutions Inc. Go Natural Pakistan Hunan Health Guard Bio-Tech Inc. Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai Natural Sourcing LLC Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd. Jinagxi Global Natural Spice Co. Ltd. POSADA MARRON GLACE Eyova NaturesPlus Vegg TM Media Eco Aurous Ariul Essential Others

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global egg yolk oil market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (hen egg yolk oil and duck egg yolk oil), extraction method (dry distillation method, baking method, reduced pressure distillation method, ether extraction method, ethanol extraction method, petroleum ether extraction method, and chloroform extraction method), application (dietary supplements, pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, cosmetics and personal care products, and other applications), and distribution channel (direct and indirect) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

