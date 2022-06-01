Deck Commerce Adds Seasoned Ecommerce Executive to the Board of Directors

St. Louis, MO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, adds John Clem, President of Auctane Services, to its Board of Directors. John Clem brings over twenty years of eCommerce experience building DTC eCommerce brands, software, fulfillment, and logistics services. He will help guide Deck Commerce's accelerated growth path across several vectors, including organic and inorganic growth initiatives, expanded market and partner development efforts, and product strategy.
"We are pleased to welcome John Clem to the Deck Commerce Board of Directors," says Chris Deck, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Deck Commerce. "This addition comes at an exciting time for the company as it continues to expand its leadership in the DTC eCommerce marketplace. John brings a wealth of experience as a leader in this space, and we believe that his skills and perspectives will complement and enhance our current board."
John Clem worked on the Executive Management team of Stamps.com for 18 years, recently serving as the President of the Services division where he managed all functions for half of the company's brands. During his tenure he helped expand the business globally into a leading eCommerce shipping software, growing the enterprise value from $400M to $6.6B. He also led the strategy that resulted in the acquisitions of several brands, including ShipStation and MetaPack.
At MetaPack, the world's leading eCommerce delivery SaaS platform for global retailers and brands, John Clem served as CEO. He focused on modernizing the technology, building a product-led organization, and growing and diversifying revenue with new products and business models.
About Deck Commerce
Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.
