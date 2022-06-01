Appnovation Awarded 17 Communicator Awards in Website and Mobile Categories

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global digital partner, has been recognized by The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for its standout work on behalf of its client, ASCD, earning 17 Communicator Awards. ASCD empowers educators to achieve excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so that every child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged. Appnovation helped ASCD reimagine the educator experience with a modern, digital-first approach to meet the evolving needs of an increasingly connected educator workforce.

Appnovation and ASCD earned 7 Awards of Excellence, the highest honor, for:

General-Education for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Best Visual Design - Aesthetic for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Best Practices for Mobile Apps / Sites

General-Non-Profit for Websites

Features-User Experience for Websites

Features-Structure and Navigation for Websites

Campaign-Non-Profit for Branded Entertainment

And 10 Awards of Distinction for:





Features-Best User Interface for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Best Visual Design - Function for Mobile Apps / Sites

General-Education for Websites

Features-Best Practices for Websites

Features-Website Redesign for Websites

Features-Navigation Design for Websites

Campaign-Branding for Branded Entertainment

Features-User Interface for Websites

Features-Best User Experience for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Integrated Mobile Experience for Mobile Apps / Sites



With over 4,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Winners who received the competition's highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include Forbes, The Walt Disney Company Europe & Africa, Mattel, State Farm, Philips, T-Mobile, Yes& Agency, Pepsico, Groove Jones and many more.

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital partner that combines bold ambition with practical action to create customer-first digital solutions. We build purposeful digital solutions that deliver real impact today and serve as strong foundations for future growth.

Appnovation supports every phase of the digital journey, with blended services that span across Strategy, Creative & Experience Design, Marketing & Communications, Technology & Platform Development, Managed Services and Corporate Agility.

We're an award-winning team dedicated to building better lives through better digital.

About The Communicator Awards:

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Republica, Tinder, Majestyk, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others. See aiva.org for more information.

