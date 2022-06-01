Injectable Drugs Delivery Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,223.6 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global injectable drugs delivery market size was accounted at US$ 561.06 billion in 2021. The rising prevalence of cancer is one of the major factors driving the global injectable drugs delivery market. Furthermore, governments all over the world are contributing to the worldwide injectable drug market's expansion.



The government is investing extensively in the development and commercialization of innovative injectable drugs delivery. The fierce battle in the worldwide injectable drugs delivery market is united in form due to the vast product range and impressive distribution network of significant enterprises in both emerging and existing nations. Significant expenditure for the development of novel and cutting-edge technology, as well as the introduction of distinctive goods such as sophisticated wearable devices and gadgets, are some of the principal methods used by big market players.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for injectable drugs delivery market in terms of region. The rising prevalence of various illnesses is being blamed for the expansion of the injectable drugs delivery market in the North American area. Furthermore, the market for injectable drugs delivery in North America is growing due to increased adoption of tactics by industry participants.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the injectable drugs delivery market. The UK hold the highest market share in the Europe injectable drugs delivery market. Factors like the increase of the biologics market, the rising frequency of chronic illnesses, and the expanding demand for self-injection devices are all contributing to this trend in the European injectable drugs delivery industry. Other reasons driving the expansion of the injectable drugs delivery industry in Europe are rising disposable income, increased partnership numbers, and more awareness of safety and comfort.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 561.06 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1223.6 Billion CAGR 9.05% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Sandoz, Terumo, Schott AG, Bespak, Gerresheimer, Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen

Report Highlights

On the basis of type, devices segment holds the largest market share in the global injectable drugs delivery market. As the prevalence of chronic illnesses rises, so does the use of needles in general, particularly disposable syringes. Because population growth is thought to be the most important element in emerging countries, it is likely to have the high effect on the segment.

On the basis of therapeutic application, auto-immune diseases segment holds the largest market share in the global injectable drugs delivery market. In auto-immune illnesses, the immune system targets and kills its own body tissue. Among the most common are lupus and diabetes.

On the basis of distribution channel, hospitals segment holds the largest market share in the global injectable drugs delivery market. The surge in number of persons admitted to healthcare centers such as hospitals with chronic and acute wounds is to blame.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for contraceptive drugs

In 2012, over 1,697,000 women in the U.S. utilized injectable contraception, as per the Guttmacher Institute. The injectable contraceptives have become increasingly popular throughout the years. The great effectiveness of injectable contraceptives accounts for the rising use of these products. As a result, surge in demand for contraceptive drugs is driving the growth of global injectable drugs delivery market.

Restraints

Growing preference for other mode of delivery

The injectable drugs delivery administration provides a high surface area for absorption, allowing for rapid systemic administration. The injectable drugs delivery, however, cause needlestick infections and injuries, as well as needle fear and pain. To some extent, all of these constraints are restricting the growth of global injectable drugs delivery market.

Opportunities

Rising market for biologics

As per the Economist, over 900 biologics are being developed in the U.S. for the treatment of over 100 disorders. Biologics are the fastest growing section of the pharmaceutical industry, as per the American Journal of Managed Health Care. According to a PHARMAC report, worldwide expenditure on all medications climbed by 24% between 2007 and 2012, but expenditure on biologics rose by 367% within the same time period. Thus, rising market for biologics is supporting the growth of worldwide injectable drugs delivery market.

Challenges

Product recall

When a product is evoked, the procedure of collection and replacement the faultyproducts can result in substantial losses for the firm or supplier. These massive losses will have an influence on the company's market share and revenue share, which will have an impact on the growth of the global injectable drugs delivery market over the projected period.

Recent Developments

Taisei Medical Co. Ltd and Gerresheimer Medical Co. Ltd augmented their partnership in 2016 with the goal of marketing ClearJect syringes and providing technical assistance to customers. In addition, the business plans to expand its COP syringe line in conjunction with Taisei Medical by developing a new Gx RTF ClearJect brand that combines ClearJect with its glass ready to fill approach. In the syringes industry, this agreement is likely to support the firm increases its product line and consumer base.

BARHEMSYS was released in the U.S. by Acacia Pharma Group PLC in August 2020 for deliveries and orders through key distributors and wholesalers.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Devices

Formulations

By Formulation Packaging

Ampules

Vials

Cartridges

Bottles

By Therapeutic Application

Auto-immune diseases

Hormonal Disorders

Orphan Diseases

Oncology

Other Therapeutic Applications





By Usage Pattern

Curative Care

Immunization

Other Usage Pattern





By Site of Administration

Skin

Circulatory/Musculoskeletal

Organs

Central Nervous System

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy Stores

By Facility of Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other Facilities of Use





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





