Precision Concepts International Acquires C&G Packaging

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Concepts International LLC ("Precision Concepts"), a diversified provider of rigid packaging solutions, high precision injection molded components, and sophisticated multi-material components and full assemblies for the medical device industry, announced today that it has acquired C&G Packaging, LLC ("C&G"). Based in Miami, Florida, C&G specializes in the design and blow molding of PET bottles and jars for the food and nutraceutical industries.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with one of Florida's premier providers of PET containers," said Ray Grupinski, Precision Concepts' CEO. "This acquisition extends our footprint in the southeast and continues our strategy of partnering with world-class, founder-led businesses."
"As we continue to invest in capacity and expand production, we knew it was important to find a partner who shared our values and could support our next phase of growth," said Arnold Coburn, C&G's CEO. "Precision Concepts' commitment to customer service and quality perfectly aligns with C&G's core values. We are incredibly excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead."
C&G will continue to be led by its existing leadership team and investments are currently underway to expand its manufacturing footprint in Miami. Existing and prospective C&G customers will also have the opportunity to leverage Precision Concepts' other manufacturing facilities across the US, Canada, and Latin America to meet their constantly evolving needs.
About Precision Concepts
Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, Precision Concepts is a diversified manufacturer of finished medical devices and specialty rigid packaging solutions (sticks, jars, vials, closures, spouts, bottles, tubes) serving the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage and nutraceutical industries. The company has ~1,700 employees with twelve manufacturing facilities located in Canada, the United States, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.
Contact info@pcinternational.com
