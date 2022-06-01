Tenerity's Chief Digital Officer, Rachel Bicking, recognized as "Loyalty Royalty"

STAMFORD, Conn, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rachel Bicking, Chief Digital Officer at Tenerity, has been recognized on the prestigious 30 under 40 Loyalty Royalty 2022 list, as part of Loyalty Magazine's International Loyalty Awards.
Tenerity is an intelligent engagement company, offering solutions for the loyalty marketing industry. As Chief Digital Officer, Rachel leads a global, cross-functional organization across product strategy, marketing, engineering, content, technology, and data and analytics. She is responsible for Tenerity's innovative platform that delivers intelligent engagement at scale.
The award, which has been running for five years, celebrates the achievements of those considered to be the "lifeblood of the loyalty business and truly deserve the title of Loyalty Royalty." These are the "movers, shakers, and doers."
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized alongside so many well-deserving people from brands and agencies around the world," said Bicking. "Brand loyalty plays such an important role with companies today and Loyalty Magazine's International Loyalty Awards remind us of our industry's value and why we must continually innovate."
The 30 under 40 winners will be formally announced at the International Loyalty Awards, which are taking place on June 14, 2022, at Old Billingsgate, London.
ABOUT TENERITY
Tenerity is an intelligent engagement company. We provide global clients with intelligent engagement solutions that give customers reasons to connect with a brand, attracting them on daily with compelling offers, and not just when they are transacting with a product or service. Our multi-layered intelligence structures data to inform both content and context to make offers meaningful and effectively personalize at scale. This results in highly curated, individualized marketing offers and immersive customer experiences. It is the continuous learning generated by the data intelligence that optimizes customer outcomes and makes loyalty profitable. Based in Stamford, Conn., Tenerity operates in 18 countries and our 1400 associates work with more than 2000 clients. For more information, visit www.tenerity.com.
Torrey Martin Tenerity 2039568746 media@tenerity.com
