Coronary Stents Market to Hit $11.237 Bn by 2030, With a CAGR of 4.78 %. Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Growing Number of Geriatric Population to Drive the Market Growth

New York, United States, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coronary stents are the expandable tubular metallic devices which are generally inserted into the coronary arteries clogged because of underlying atherosclerosis disease. Based on the type, the Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) held the most significant share of around 85.4% of the total market in 2020 with an overall value of around USD 6.95 Billion and is prevised to grow at a CAGR of 8.77% throughout the forecasted period. North America dominated the total coronary stents market at around 38.1%in 2020 and is estimated to grow with a robust CAGR throughout the foreseeable future. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with the highest CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.8%throughout the forecasted period.







The segmentation mapping of the report published by SMR on the Coronary Stents Market is as follows:

Based on Type:

Bare-Metal Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents





Based on Mode of Delivery:

Balloon-Expandable Stents

Self-Expanding Stents





Based on End-User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.78% 2028 Value Projection $11.237 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 8.171 Billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Medtronic plc,Biosensors International Group Limited,Abbott,Boston Scientific Corporation,BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG,CookMedical,B. Braun MelsungenAG,TerumoCorporation,VascularConcepts,STENTYSSA,MicroPort Scientific Corporation,Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd,Translumina Leading Segment Based on Type Drug-Eluting Stents (DE) Leading Region North America Segments covered Based on Type,Based on Mode of Delivery,Based on End-User: Growth Drivers



Rising Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases, Growing Number of Elder Population, Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Procedures, Preference of Stent Technology





The coronary Stents Market is predicted to reach a market value of USD 11.237 billion by 2028 from USD 8.171 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.78 % during the forecasted period. The rise in the rate of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart attacks, and the continuous increase of the elderly population worldwide, are the primary reasons that are fostering the market growth. Moreover, the rising use of Tobacco, Alcohol, and Stress is also a vital reason behind the rising occurrence of heart-related conditions and disorders, thereby driving the expansion of market growth. Furthermore, the spike in the number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) methods over the last few years has also contributed immensely in terms of enhancing the overall market growth rate.





By Type, the Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) segment held the largest share of the Coronary StentsMarket.

Based on the type, the Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) held the most significant share of around 85.4% of the total marketin 2020 with an overall value of around USD 6.95 Billion and is prevised to grow at a CAGR of 8.77% throughout the forecasted period. Crucial factors like an abrupt rise inthe adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and the widespread use of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) in the geriatric population are the key reasons driving this market's growth significantly.





By Mode of Delivery, the Balloon-Expandable Stents segment possessed the highest share of the Coronary Stentsmarket.

In terms of Mode of Delivery, the Balloon-Expandable Stents segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecasted period owing to the greater rate of stent utilization, and rise in the research activities for further enhancement of technology, and growing regulatory approvals across the globe.





Based on End-User, the Hospitals dominated the entire Coronary StentsMarket.

By End Users, the Hospitals segment possessed the maximum proportion of the market share. It is primarily due to the effective and adequate utilization of coronary stents in hospitals. For patients without health insurance, the hospital expenditure on coronary stents ranges between US$ 11,000 to US$ 41,000, depending on the type of stent and the duration of hospital stay.





North America possessed the largestproportion of the Coronary StentsMarket share.

North America dominated the total coronary stents market at around 38.1% in 2020 and is estimated to grow with a robust CAGR throughout the foreseeable future. Every year, around 647,000 people in the United States die from heart disease, thus making it one of the crucial causes of death. One out of every four deaths happens due to cardiac diseases. According to W.H.O., Cardiovascular diseases resulted in the death of almost 30.47 million people in the United States in 2018. On the other hand,Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with the highest CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.8% throughout the forecasted period.





The leading players that are covered in the Global Coronary Stents Market report are:

Medtronic plc

Biosensors International Group Limited

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Cook Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Vascular Concepts

STENTYS SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Translumina





Global Coronary Stents Market: Recent Developments

On October 1, 2021, Medtronic Resolute Onyx Drug-Eluting Stent was the first to receive One Month DAPT indication. The Resolute Onyx DES is the one and the only DES (Drug Eluting Stent)that is proven to be highly effective, safe, and reliable in the United States. Resolute Onyx DES, along with its biocompatible polymer and stent design, is highly effective for patients who are suffering from various cardiac diseases.

Inthe month of April 2021, Abbott declared the introduction of the coronary imaging platform Ultreon 1.0 Software which is powered by Artificial Intelligence in Europe. The software has been introduced with the aim of improvising the detection of calcium-based blockages and measuring vessel diameter during coronary stenting procedures.

In the month of August 2021, SINOMED, a leading international medical device corporation, declared the 1st commercial implantation of the HT Supreme Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) at the University Hospital Galway in collaboration with the National University of Ireland Galway, thereby marking the start of the European launch.









Related Reports

Angioplasty Balloons Market

The vital report on "Angioplasty Balloons Market" Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research delivers a clear concept of the various market insights. The market was valued at 2.5 Billion in 2020, and it's anticipated to rise up to 3.73 Billion by 2030 with a promising CAGR of 4.10 %. The crucial factors that are expediting the market growth significantly are surge in the senior population ,rising cases of Atherosclerosis and Carotid artery injury, rise in the number of CVDs and the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses which are aiding the transformation of the Angioplasty Balloons Market.Some of the leading companies that are associated with the market areBoston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic PLC, Spectranetics Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Abbott Laboratories; Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health (Cordis), ENDOCOR GmbH, Johnson & Johnson.





Atherectomy Devices Market

The vital report on "Atherectomy Devices Market" Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research delivers a clear idea of the key market insights. The market was valued at 0.99 billion in 2020, and it's estimated to increase up to 2.02 billion by 2030 with a decent CAGR of 7.34 %. Rise in the occurrence ofdiseases and elderly population, increase in thepreference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and higher success rate associated with it are the most significant drivers of this market.The major players in the Global Atherectomy Devices Market are Abbott Laboratories Boston Scientific Corporation Medtronic Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Interventional) Koninklijke Philips N.V. Avinger, Inc. Rex Medical AngioDynamics





Central Venous Catheter Market

The vital report on "Central Venous Catheter Market" Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research elucidates a deep understanding of the pivotal market insights. The market was valued at 1.12 billion in 2020, and it's expected to rise up to a benchmark of 1.93 billion by 2030 with a robust CAGR of 5.48%.The continuous increase in the prevalence of CVDs/cardiovascular diseases is the most significant factor that is fostering the market growth exponentially. The most dominantmarket players operating in the market are Amecath, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamicsInc, BACTIGUARD, Cook Medical Inc, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Biosensors International Group Ltd, BARD Care, ConMed Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Intra Special Catheters GmbH, ISO-MED Inc, Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co. Ltd, Kimal PLC, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd, Medical Components Inc, PRODIMED ZI, SCW Medicath Ltd, SILMAG, Teleflex Inc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Vygon SA, Troge Medical GmbH, and Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH.





Multiplex Assays Market

The key report on "Multiplex Assays Market" Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research delivers a vast idea of the various market insights. The market was valued at 3.13 Billion in 2020, and it's prevised to rise up to 6.47 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.53 %. The most significant amplifiers of this market are the rise of chronic & infectious diseases, the increase in the awareness of disease diagnosis, the growing occurence of multiplex assays in companion diagnostics, the requirement for effective analytical platforms in R&D , few among others.The key players in the Global Multiplex Assays Market are Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Qiagen N.V., Randox Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abcamplc, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, IlluminaInc, Seegene, Meso Scale Diagnostics, Quanterix, Bio-Techne Corporation, Olink, DiaSorinS.p.A., Promega Corporation, Siemens Healthineers.





Hemodynamic Monitoring Market

The vital report on "Hemodynamic Monitoring Market" Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research elucidates a deep understanding of the pivotal market insights. The market was valued at 506.8 Million in 2021, and it's predicted to reach up to 2.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3%. The rise in theTechnological advancements in hemodynamic monitoring systems and the increasing demand for hemodynamic monitoring systems are the most significant drivers of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Market. The major players operating in the market are Tensys Medical Inc. Koninklijke Philips NV LiDCO Group PLC GE Healthcare Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Getting AB ICU Medical Inc. Baxter (Cheetah Medical Inc.) SchwarzerCardiotek GmbH. Deltex Medical PULSION Medical System SE CNSYSTEMS MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH Care Taker Medical OSYPKA Medical GMBH Cheetah Medical Uscom





