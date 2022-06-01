DTB Announces Teaming Agreement With Raytheon Intelligence & Space Eagle Team

BOHEMIA, N.Y., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), announced today that it is an Approved EAGLE Partner providing Raytheon Intelligence & Space with training and conversion services to support EAGLE/EPS software training and project implementations. The agreement encompasses a broad range of offerings, including advanced training for Logistics Product Data (LPD) and technical publication support, basic EPS authoring software use and LPD software training on an overflow basis, technical evaluation and assessment, technical writing, and conversion services.
"DTB is pleased to be collaborating with the EAGLE team. We understand the challenges facing customers and have demonstrated that we are highly engaged in finding solutions and our team can quickly deploy technology-enabled services," commented Nelson Cubano, senior vice president, Technical Services Division at DTB. "Adding DTB as a partner brings the EAGLE/EPS software suite to a wider audience while enhancing customer delivery requirements. DTB is excited to provide effective and engaging training and support to the commercial and defense marketplace."
EAGLE is an integrated logistics support software suite that addresses logistics analysis and S1000D publishing. The software is owned and sold by Raytheon Intelligence & Space to manage programs throughout its lifespans. The EAGLE product suite can be used to build and maintain logistics data; create reports; and produce and manage data used to create technical manuals and support fielded systems through operations and maintenance.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions; Engineering & Test, Technical Services, and Mission Systems, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
About Raytheon Intelligence & Space
Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, deliver the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, cyber services, and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military, and commercial customers around the world.
Press Contact:
Theresa Taro
Phone: (631) 275-3092
Email: ttaro@dtb.com
Related Images
Image 1: EAGLE
Enhanced Automated Graphical Logistics Environment
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.